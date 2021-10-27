“The failure of the series on the Grégory affair is a real disappointment”

FIGARO LIVE – The actor is playing in Germinal, the event mini-series of France 2 broadcast from Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Invited on the set of “Buzz TV”, he takes the opportunity to come back to A French affair which did not meet the expected success on TF1.

20 protagonists, 2400 extras, 2 million euros budget per episode … This Wednesday evening, France 2 draws its super-production Germinal , adapted from the novel by Emile Zola released in 1885, with one of the title roles Guillaume de Tonquédec. The latter sees this mini-series in six episodes as a formidable “educational tool for school“. The actor and the director also recently went to a college in the 13th arrondissement of Paris to awaken young people to the story that is being told.

»READ ALSO – Germinal: a fiction of flesh and blood





“The students of this college applauded everything brokee, remembers Guillaume de Tonquédec on the set of “Buzz TV de TV Magazine“. They were very enthusiasticHe remembers again. “The first question I asked them was “do they want to see the rest” and they all screamed “yes””. The star of Do not do this, do not do that hope for greater success than has been A French affair, the other mini-series in which he recently played, this time on TF1. Unfortunately, the hearings were not really there. Only 3.1 million viewers on average (15% of the public).

»READ ALSO – Hearings: A French affair loses 900,000 viewers

“This failure is a real disappointment especially as the quality was at the rendezvous», Regrets the actor who does not know, however, how to explain it. “As Louis Jouvet said, there are laws that dictate success but no one knows them. It’s the same with failure“, He estimates before pointing the finger”there may be too many advertising inserts that cut off the direction of the narrative“. “People may not have wanted to hear about the death of a child in a back to school which is really very difficult», He also indicates.