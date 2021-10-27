the government launches its toll-free number for the vaccination of seniors at home

0800.730.957 is open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. in order to promote vaccination against Covid-19 for people over 80 years old, behind the other age groups.

This is a new tool to promote the vaccination of seniors against Covid-19. This Tuesday, the Ministry of Solidarity and Health launched a toll-free number for over 80s.

Open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., the 0800.730.957 can be dialed by an elderly person wishing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, by one of his relatives or even by a person simply wishing to help him.

This number makes it possible to obtain an appointment at home for a vaccination against Covid-19, for a vaccination in a center or with the doctor of the person concerned. “Elderly people who are not very mobile can benefit, under certain conditions, from taking charge of transport costs”, also states the ministry’s leaflet, which we consulted.

The over 80s, less vaccinated and more vulnerable

The question of vaccination in the over 80s is “crucial”, underlined the microbiologist Patrick Berche on BFMTV Monday. In fact, at the start of October 2021, 87% of people over 80 were vaccinated against 93% of 60-80 year olds. However, seniors are the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.





The government recalls in its leaflets that the risk of death among the elderly after a Covid infection is 10%. “It is a population which is not hostile to vaccination but which probably does not have access to vaccination”, deciphered Patrick Berche, in a call for “home vaccination”. “They absolutely need it, if they were in contact with the virus, they would probably cause a serious illness,” he added.

Speed ​​up the third doses

At the same time, the government is campaigning to promote third doses, these booster doses against Covid-19 which make it possible to fight against the drop in immunity six months after the second injection. This mechanism could make it possible to speed up this process, while the regional health agencies are setting up mobile teams in the departments.

“We must boost the vaccination booster for the elderly and fragile, it is progressing but not fast enough”, Minister of Health Olivier Véran said last Friday, while a little over 2 million people had already benefited from it. “We have stepped up since we are approaching 100,000 third injections per day, we are above in terms of dynamics than most of our neighbors but that is not enough”, added Olivier Véran, appealing to the French concerned . He also announced that he himself had received a third dose on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether this new toll-free number will allow those over 80 to catch up on the vaccination against Covid-19. Because with only 84% of them having a complete vaccination schedule in early October, they are currently less protected than all adult age groups (except 30-39 years).