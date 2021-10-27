the host again creates discord by posting a photo of her children

For several years, Alessandra Sublet has been one of the most popular and followed animators on social networks. It must be said that the pretty brunette, armed with her broad smile, makes the faithful of the first channel happy every night in C’est Canteloup alongside the famous humorist. A popularity that the Lyonnaise maintains with its audience on social networks. Even if the latter is sometimes a little rough with her.

On October 15, she shared with her fans a snapshot on which she revealed the work done by her hairdresser. Goodbye brown, hello blonde! The host now sports a blonde mane which unfortunately has not won over all of her admirers. “Sorry, so much fan of the brunette … “,” More sparkling in brunette … “,” Pq? You are so beautiful as a brunette … “,” I don’t know why but I feel that you will soon be a brunette with short hair again … “,” I prefer you as a brunette “,” It’s pretty but I prefer in brunette! “,” Still pretty but more fanatic with short brown hair“, expressed some Internet users.

Alessandra Sublet creates controversy with a photo of her children





On the occasion of the All Saints’ Day holidays, Alessandra Sublet has chosen to spend time with her two children, Alphonse and Charlie. The spirited forty-something wanted to immortalize a sweet moment in the company of her cherubs and share it with her Instagram community. On a publication by the host dating from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, we can find his children, from behind, splashing around at the water’s edge.

But some felt her children’s skin looked sunburned. “It hurts my heart to see the backs of children in this state “, “The sun is not good for the little ones, Alexandra. Put on UV-resistant T-shirts to enjoy the rays again “, “Too much sun for small cats, it peels severe “ or “Are they completely burnt out or am I dreaming?”, can we read in the comments. Others had a totally different opinion: “Whatever, it’s just the filter of the photo that gives this effect ” or “It’s just a reflection in the photo “.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVfuqzYtKcs/

To see also: