The Islamic State in Afghanistan still more threatening – Liberation

The Pentagon estimates that the Afghan branch of Daesh, which violently opposes the Taliban, may be able to strike the United States in six to twelve months.

There is the official refrain of the Taliban leadership: ISIS, and the resurgence of its bombings and assassinations, is only a matter of concern, not a threat. And there is the analysis of the American intelligence services, much more pessimistic. Daesh, dying in 2019, is strengthening in Afghanistan, to the point of being able to strike abroad, including in the United States. According to US Under-Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl, heard on October 26 before Congress, the jihadist organization could be capable of doing so “Within six to twelve months”.





The fight against jihadist groups established in Afghanistan is the major condition of the agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban on February 29, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. It was this agreement that led to the withdrawal of foreign forces after twenty years of presence and the return to power of the Taliban in mid-August.

Islamic State in Khorasan multiplies major attacks

Their determination to eliminate Daesh is not in doubt. The two organizations are more than rivals, they hate each other. As soon as it erupted in 2015, the Islamic State in Khorasan (EI-K) established itself on Taliban lands, in the provinces of Kunar and Jalalabad (East), then in Helmand (South). Over the years and the abuses, the Taliban began to fight back. Until an all-out war that ended in Afghanistan at the end of 2019