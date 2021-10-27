More

    the Italian federation is investigating suspicious transfers

    The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has 62 suspicious transfers, which took place between 2019 and 2021, in its sights. La Repubblica revealed the existence of this investigation, which emerged following a report by the Supervisory Commission of Italian Football Clubs (Covisoc). Among these transfers, we find in particular that of Arthur to Juventus against 72 M €, from FC Barcelona, ​​while at the same time Miralem Pjanic was doing the opposite way against 60 M €. This exchange would have enabled the two clubs to generate a capital gain of € 50 million.


    Indeed, the payment of the purchase of a player can be spread over several years and therefore appear over several accounting years. Whereas the sale of a player, even if the payment of the transfer indemnity is made in several installments, can be registered in a single financial year. A way to get around the rules of financial fair play. The departure of Victor Osimhen for Naples against 70 M € is also studied, LOSC had recruited four players from the Italian club at the same time, for a total of 20 M €. The same goes for the Marley Aké-Franco Tongya exchange between Juventus and Olympique de Marseille.


