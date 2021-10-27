the Jazz and the undefeated Warriors, the Lakers who warm up and the Thunder soon in Ligue 2

Five games last night and some big posters with in particular the two franchises still undefeated in the West, the Knicks who continue to send the pate, then the Lakers who go up in speed and a Nikola Jokic bleeding but not for long. Shall we send the summary? Come on, we send the big summary of this new NBA night.

# The results of the night

# What you must remember

The Knicks gave Joel Embiid a nightmare

The Sixers showed Julius Randle some

But JVLIVS was better surrounded than Jojo: Knicks win!

18 points at 6/10 including 4/6 from far away for Evan Fournier

The Thunder were very good for two quarters, and they went back to Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was very, very good

24 minutes for Théo Megalodon but still a lot of awkwardness

The Warriors are therefore 4-0 and set to start an eight-game home series.

Luka Doncic dropped some pearls

Eric Gordon planted 15 points in the third quarter, just that raised some # 6MOY hashtags but you still have to not push

The Mavs ended up quietly disposing of the Houston neighbor

Kristaps Porzingis had a huge cockade and he also came out on injury, a phrase that could be the title of his biography.

Incredible match between a beautiful youth of Spurs and two Californian superheroes

LeBron James didn’t play because of a quickly aching ankle

Nikola Jokic ate ​​French for half time then had a little sore knee

Good for Jazz because otherwise the Joker would probably have finished in 12/48/12.

Suddenly it is the Jazz which won and which is at the head of the West with the Warriors

Rudy Gobert had 23 points, 16 rebounds and a quiet halftime.

# Some images to brighten up your day

Half: Knicks 62 – 42 Sixers pic.twitter.com/48Bzi3e7s3 – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 27, 2021

Final score: Knicks 112 – 99 Sixers pic.twitter.com/fB7Wf2AYcK – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 27, 2021

It will always impress me.

Moses Brown is 2m18. 2m18, and TÉMA CE SPRINT. It’s amazing to run so fast and fluid at this height.pic.twitter.com/Kle783QBRT – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 27, 2021



LAKERS WIN! 125-121 in San Antonio with extension. 35 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 blocks for AD. 33 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists and 3 steals for Westbrook. It was HOT, it almost ended in disaster for LA, but the victory is there. Huge duo. – TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) October 27, 2021

# The Top 10 of the night

# TTFL scores of the night

# Tonight’s program

1h: Magic – Hornets

1h30: Celtics – Wizards

1h30: Nets – Heat

1h30: Raptors – Pacers

1h30: Pelicans – Hawks

2h: Bucks – Wolves

2h: Thunder – Lakers

4h: Suns – Kings

4h: Blazers – Grizzlies

4:30 am: Clippers – Cavs

Wednesday Panzani is approaching, but for now we are slowly recovering from this new very intense night. And if you can’t find sleep, know that maybe it was Luguentz Dort who stole it from you, a two-way valve eh.