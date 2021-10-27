The Knicks finally bring down their pet peeves, the Sixers | NBA

No round of observation between the two teams who bump into each other from the start of the meeting. Tobias Harris is everywhere, well accompanied by a Seth Curry who bothers a lot by his movements without a ball. Julius Randle, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier are moved by the opposing defense, and Doc Rivers’ men put their plan perfectly in place (26-23 after twelve minutes). But it won’t last very long …

The Knicks’ “second unit” is doing a very good job, and Derrick Rose’s teammates are playing without the handbrake. The Sixers are overwhelmed, and as they do not put in, the Knicks take off thanks in particular to Kemba Walker (62-42).

Back from the locker room, Joel Embiid seems distracted, even disturbed by the turn of events. Maybe it’s because of the audience asking where Ben Simmons is …

Opposite, Kemba Walker is unleashed, and he plants three banderillas from afar: Madison Square Garden is in fusion. At -27, Doc Rivers understood that the evening was already over, and with the exception of Tobias Harris, it was a night without for his Sixers, like a Seth Curry who finished 0 of 4 at 3 points.

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

An exemplary Knicks collective. From Walker to Barrett, via Fournier and Quickley, Coach Thibodeau’s players are all at the service of the collective, fighting for each other. An army, a collective of warriors masterfully led by the chief technician. Since their defense can mess up a lot of the league, this New York team can aim really high. Spike Lee, at the edge of the field, agrees.

The variety in the shots. At mid-distance, near the circle or at 3-points, New York also knows how to attack and strike on several levels. Tom Thibodeau does not hesitate to ask his men to take shots, and the distribution of shots is well distributed with 9 of the 10 players who shoot at least five times. Known for his defensive culture, Tom Thibodeau has fun with this team, and his players seem to be really having fun.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅Kemba Walker. After a complicated week, Kemba Walker seems to have regained his legs and his confidence. Very good at managing possessions, but also from afar, the former UConn is in his garden in New York. In the third quarter time, his 3/3 3-point set fire to the room. The fans love him, and he gives them back well, very well even (19 points, 5 assists, 2 steals, 3 rebounds). “Drafted” by his frankness of heart after two difficult seasons, the leader has all the elements in hand to relaunch his career at home.

✅ RJ Barrett. In attack (10 points, 7 rebounds), and in defense, the Canadian left-hander is poison for the opposing team. Very applied and not reluctant to throw himself on each ball, the former Duke has a crazy engine, to the delight of his coach, Tom Thibodeau. Not forcing things, he puts himself at the service of the team and compensates for the empty passages of the chief scorers of the Bockers. His shooting progress is undeniable, and the franchise in the blue and orange jersey can count on a true soldier of duty.

✅ Evan Fournier. The other rookie of the summer is barely remarkable, whether in his selection of shots or his assists. He’s a real “playmaker”, and his 3-point 4/6, but also his 4 assists have been good for the Knicks. As Doc Rivers will explain after the game, the Sixers lack players like Evan Fournier or Kemba Walker to create for others.

⛔ Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian pivot has gone through his match. Involved during the first quarter, he got lost in refereeing disputes and bad choices in attack. Not running the systems and losing a lot of the ball, he will have lived an evening “without”. Taj Gibson and Mitchell Robinson put him in a physical fight, and unlike his habit, he didn’t respond in the best possible way. An evening to forget for the now only boss of the Sixers.

END OF SERIES

The Sixers remained on 15 straight wins against the Knicks. Ultimate proof of Philadelphia’s dominance over New York in recent years, Joel Embiid had never lost to the Knicks in his career!

THE FOLLOWING

New York (3-1) : travel to Chicago to face the invincible Bulls on Thursday night.

Philadelphia (2-2) : Thursday, the Sixers receive the Pistons.



