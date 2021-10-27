the latest state commitments remain seriously insufficient

On the eve of COP 26, the major international summit organized in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, which is expected to give a boost in the fight against climate change, countries continue to drag their feet, despite the seriousness and urgency issues. This is the reproach that emerges from theEmissions Gap Report 2021: The Heat Is On, the twelfth edition of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) annual report on the gap between needs and prospects for global reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

The last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), published in August, then the summary of the formal commitments of States to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, published in September, had already alerted to the risk that global warming quickly exceeds the objective set by the international agreement signed in Paris in 2015: a temperature increase of less than 2 ° C, or even better than 1.5 ° C, in 2100 compared to the pre-industrial era. The latest UNEP assessment confirms these pessimistic prospects, but also incorporates the most recent state commitments: the “Nationally Determined Contributions” (NDCs) formally submitted by September 30 by 120 countries representing just over half of global greenhouse gas emissions, as well as informal pledges from three G20 members (China, Japan and South Korea).

Taken together, compared to previous declarations, these latest commitments will in fact only allow emissions to be reduced by 7.5% in 2030, regrets UNEP. Less than half of the countries, accounting for a third of global GHG emissions, clearly predict a reduction in emissions. However, to reach the 2 ° C target, the overall reduction would have to be 30%. It should even rise to 55% so as not to exceed 1.5 ° C overall temperature increase. At this rate, there is therefore a good chance that the increase in temperature will reach 2.7 ° C before the end of the century.

The Covid-19, a missed opportunity

The context further darkens this observation, notes the UN authority. Once again, the concentrations of the main greenhouse gases (carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide) have indeed reached an all-time high in 2020, and their rate of increase has even exceeded average. of the period 2011-2020, noted Monday, October 25 another United Nations agency, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The economic slowdown due to Covid-19 “had no discernible impact” on this concentration, despite a drop in global CO2 emissions of 5.4% in 2020. This decline is also proving to be purely temporary: although precise data is still lacking, experts predict a further increase in emissions in 2021 , to reach a level slightly below the 2019 record, observes UNEP.

And “the opportunity to use budget bailout and Covid-19 stimulus spending to stimulate the economy while supporting climate action has been missed in most countries”, notes the report: of the 2.28 billion US dollars spent until May 2021 to repair the global economy, less than 20% (438 billion) are likely to contribute to a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions . The disproportion between these expenditures in low-income economies ($ 60 per person) and advanced ones ($ 11,800 per person) also risks “to exacerbate the gaps in vulnerable countries in terms of climate resilience and mitigation measures”.

The only source of optimism, according to the report, is the carbon neutrality promises of 49 states plus the European Union, covering “more than half of global domestic greenhouse gas emissions, more than half of GDP and a third of the world’s population”. If fully implemented, they could indeed allow the global temperature increase to remain below the 2.2 ° C threshold. But this is also where the shoe pinches, since on the one hand many of these commitments are still vague or incomplete, on the other hand States rarely include these promises in their reduction commitments by 2030.





The need to hurry and act

To have a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C, countries must therefore hurry, not only by drawing up plans, but also by putting in place, then implementing, real policies, calls the executive director of UNEP, Inger Andersen. Carbon neutrality commitments must also become more concrete and be included in the “nationally determined contributions”, pleads the senior official.

“It is also essential to provide financial and technological support to developing countries – so that they can both adapt to the impacts of climate change already present and embark on a path of low emissions growth.” , adds Inger Andersen.

An important lever for mitigation, particularly in the fossil fuel, waste and agriculture sectors, could come from “technical measures available, free or inexpensive”. Coupled with “broader structural and behavioral measures”, they would be likely to reduce anthropogenic emissions of methane (the second largest contributor to global warming) by around 45% per year, the report analyzes in more detail.

As for the potential of carbon markets, which will be on the agenda of COP 26, they “have the potential to reduce costs and thus encourage more ambitious reduction commitments” countries or companies.

“The revenues generated by these markets could finance mitigation and adaptation solutions at the national level and in vulnerable countries where the burden of climate change is greatest”, adds UNEP.

But on one condition: “only if the rules are clearly defined, are designed to ensure that transactions reflect actual emission reductions and are supported by arrangements to monitor progress and ensure transparency”, warns the UN authority.