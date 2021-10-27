The lighting designer of the film Rust reveals the last photo taken on the set before the drama

The lighting designer of the film Rust reveals the very last photo taken on the set of the western before cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally killed by Alec Baldwin’s shooting.
The last moments before the tragic accident. It has been almost a week now, Thursday, October 21, 2021, the shooting of the film Rust, in the United States was marred by the dramatic loss of Halyna Hutchins. The 42-year-old cinematographer was hit by a gunshot caused by Alec Baldwin. An obviously accidental gesture on the part of the actor who was rehearsing a scene where he had to use a propeller pistol unaware that it was loaded. The blow had injured Halyna Hutchins who had not survived her injuries, while the director of the western Joel Souza, also affected, was released from the hospital the day after the accident.
The last scene before the accident
While the various elements of this very unfortunate affair are becoming clearer day after day, the lighting designer Serge Svetnoy, present on the set, wished, for his part, to honor the memory of the victim. The technician who was also a friend of Halyna Hutchins has thus unveiled a very last photo taken on the set before the accident. A snapshot that can be found on his Facebook account. We discover the decor, The scene takes place inside a small chapel. You can see several members of the team surrounding Alec Baldwin, from the front in costume, as the cameraman settles into place. At the back of the group, we can see the director of photography, helmet on her head, facing the actor and therefore back to the lens. The electrician does not indicate how long before the fatal shot the photo was taken.
The testimony of the lighting designer
Serge Svetnoy had also spoken in a long post shared on Facebook. He explained that he had worked on almost all the films with Halyna Hutchins, and was at her side when the accident happened: “I was with Halyna during that fatal blow that took her life and injured director Joel Souza. I held her in my arms as she died. His blood was on my hands“, he wrote with emotion.