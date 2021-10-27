the list of 14 players released for the Top 14 this weekend, with Dulin and Le Roux

While the XV of France will participate in the Autumn Nations Series 2021, 14 players out of the 42 selected by Fabien Galthié have been left at the disposal of their club for this Top 14 weekend in agreement with the French Federation.

At least in November, the XV of France will participate in the 2021 Autumn Nations Series and will face Argentina, Georgia and New Zealand. For the occasion, France coach Fabien Galthié has selected 42 players to participate in this November tour. This Wednesday, the national team announced “as part of the agreement between the FFR (French Rugby Federation) and the LNR (National Rugby League)” to have left 14 players available to clubs to play this weekend in Top 14.

At the end of this weekend’s meetings, the players concerned will return with the France group to prepare for this tour, even if the presence on this list of the 14 released players gives an indication as to the choice of the staff for the first meeting against the ‘Argentina on November 6 at 9 p.m. The Blues will then face Georgia on November 14 (at 2 p.m.) and New Zealand (at 9 p.m.).





The 14 players left at the disposal of the clubs:

– Ibrahim DIALLO (Racing 92, 1 selection)

– Killian GERACI (LOU Rugby, 3 selections)

– Wilfrid HOUNKPATIN (Castres Olympique, 1 selection)

– Bernard LE ROUX (Racing 92, 47 selections)

– Thierry paiva (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

– Florent VANVERBERGHE (Castres Olympique, 0 selection)

– Florian VERHAEGHE (Montpellier Herault Rugby, 0 selection)

– Romain BUROS (Union Bordeaux Bègles, 0 selection)

– Brice DULIN (Stade Rochelais, 36 caps)

– Antoine HASTOY (Section Paloise, 1 selection)

– Aymeric LUC (RC Toulon, 0 selection)

– Vincent RATTEZ (Montpellier Herault Rugby, 8 caps)

– Donovan TAOFIFENUA (Racing 92, 0 selection)

– Tani VILI (ASM Clermont Auvergne, 0 selection)