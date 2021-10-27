the list of smartphones that will no longer be supported on November 1

Be careful if you are using a smartphone that is over five years old. WhatsApp will cease support for certain versions of Android and iOS as of November 1. This announcement concerns a tiny fraction of the users of the service. As the company explains on its site, messaging will no longer work correctly on devices equipped with versions prior to Android 4.1 and iOS 10, the operating systems for Android mobiles and the iPhone, launched respectively eight years ago. and five years.

Concretely, from Monday, smartphones using these dated operating systems will no longer be able to access WhatsApp updates. They will be able to continue to use it under an old version but some features will be progressively unavailable until the application stops working. More damagingly, the owners of these terminals are also exposed to security problems because these operating systems are not covered against the most recent cyberthreats.

In total, around forty smartphones are affected by this change at Apple, Samsung, Huawei or LG. Owners of these devices can install a newer version of the operating system to continue using WhatsApp. At Apple, for example, the first generation iPhone SE and iPhone 6S are compatible with the update to iOS 15 launched this fall.





The complete list of affected smartphones

Alcatel : One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8

Apple : iPhone SE 2016, 6s and 6s Plus

Huawei : Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2

LG : Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Samsung : Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S2, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2

Sony : Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L and Xperia Arc S

ZTE : Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Memo

