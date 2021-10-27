the midrange king is back with a great pre-order deal

Formalized last June, the new series of smartphones from Honor intends to impose its pace on the mid-range segment. And the Honor 50 is its most effective flagship, in particular thanks to an interesting pre-order offer.

More than four months after their presentation, the Honor 50 points the tip of their nose. These smartphones are particularly important for the brand since this is its first series of devices since its independence, which means that they once again take advantage of Google services. And Honor is doing it right, because its Honor 50 can not only count on a solid spec sheet, but also a tempting pre-order offer.

Offered at 549 euros in its 6 + 128 GB version on the manufacturer’s official store, the Honor 50 benefits from an immediate 100 euros discount for any pre-order, which drops its price to 449 euros. An 8 + 256 GB version is also available for 499 euros instead of 599 euros. And that’s not all since a pair of Earbuds2 lite headphones is also offered.

What you need to know about the Honor 50

For its first smartphone as an independent manufacturer, Honor has put the small dishes in the big ones. The choice of a glass back provides a luxurious aesthetic to the smartphone. Rather light despite its 6.57 inch panel, it is particularly pleasant to handle.

Its curved OLED screen takes advantage of thin borders to provide an extended display surface. It benefits from a definition of 2340 x 1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Characteristics usually found in high-end devices.

The photo module has an original design since it consists of a block grouping two circles. These house the four sensors of the Honor 50, namely:

a 108-megapixel main camera;

an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle;

a 2 megapixel depth lens;

a 2 megapixel macro sensor.

A configuration that promises great photo versatility as well as detailed and crisp shots. And this, whatever the scene. Of course, the video dimension is not left out since the Honor 50 benefits from a rather well thought out multi-video mode. This uses the front and rear cameras simultaneously, allowing the angle to be changed in real time.





Honor did not skimp on the technical sheet either. It embeds a Snapdragon 778 5G processor. A chip designed to offer excellent performance in photography, thanks to ISP and artificial intelligence, without sacrificing autonomy or power in play. It is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

Regarding energy, the Honor 50 relies on a 4300 mAh battery. It offers a day’s endurance, while being compatible with fast charging 66 W. It only takes 45 minutes for the Honor 50 to recover all of its battery. Better, in just 20 minutes, you already benefit from 70% of the charge of the smartphone. Especially since, unlike premium smartphones, the charger is provided in the box.

But the real strength of Honor’s new smartphones is undeniably their compatibility with Google mobile services. Indeed, no need to go through a third-party application store, all your favorite apps are directly on the Google Play Store.

A nice discount of 100 euros and Earbuds2 lite offered during pre-orders

To take advantage of the Honor 50, we will still have to wait a little bit since the smartphone will land in France on November 4. However, it is already possible to pre-order it. Especially since until November 3, reserving your Honor 50 offers two major advantages.

A financial advantage to start with since the Honor 50 benefits from an immediate discount of 100 euros for any pre-order. Its price drops to 449 euros instead of 549 euros in its 6 + 128 GB version.

If you opt for the 8 + 256 GB version, the bill rises to 499 euros, against 599 euros in normal times.

The other advantage is material. In addition to this nice reduction, Honor is offering a pair of Earbuds2 lite Bluetooth headphones with its new phone. Very good true wireless headphones (8/10 with us) which usually have a price of 99 euros.