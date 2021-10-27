The name of the same “phantom driver” used 14,000 times by motorists so as not to lose points on their license

Offered against payment on the Snapchat application, the trick was used so many times that the administration ended up discovering the doldrums.

In terms of traffic offenses attributed to a single individual, this is undoubtedly a record. So much so that it is logistically impossible that he committed them all … The same identity has been usurped more than 14,000 times by motorists wanting to avoid losing points on their driver’s license, 76actu tells us.

A fixed price of 45 euros so as not to lose any point

The local news site thus cites the example of an inhabitant of Le Havre (Seine-Maritime) currently being prosecuted for having resorted to this completely illegal scheme, although it is very widespread. In many cases, a motorist who has committed an offense and wishing to keep his points puts the blame on one of his relatives, with the consent of the latter.

In the case of the scam unveiled by 76actu, the operation is however very different. “My client saw a service on Snapchat and subscribed to it,” explains Maître Lejeune, the lawyer from Le Havre caught by the patrol, quoted by the local media. He paid 45 euros and the person took care of everything and he was not losing his points. “





A scam victim of its own success

The problem, then, is that this “service” has had tremendous success. According to a document published on Facebook by Me Lejeune, the same identity would have been “usurped more than 14,000 times throughout the national territory”. It was therefore not difficult for the courts to assume that the offense had not been committed by this person, but rather by the owner of the vehicle being checked for speeding.

The Norman motorist mentioned by 76actu had thus used the name of the “phantom driver” for six different offenses. He will be tried on November 10 for “the offense of slanderous denunciation” and “providing inaccurate or erroneous information on the driver of an offending vehicle”. Charges that could therefore also concern thousands of other people who have used this trick on Snapchat …

