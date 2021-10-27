The new Basel 3 postponed by two years, the impact on banks still strong

Much effort for little. The draft directive of the European Commission for the revision of banking regulations, known as Basel 3 (or Basel 4 according to bankers), which is unveiled on Wednesday, does not ultimately make major changes compared to the text adopted by European regulators in december 2017. And this, to the chagrin of the banking profession.

“It’s a first step, less worse than expected”, reassures himself a banker, for whom this new prudential regulation still consists of “Transform a Jaguar into a Twingo to cross the mountain”.

The main surprise of the text finally lies in its application schedule. The Commission is delaying its entry into force by two years, from January 1, 2025, instead of January 1, 2023 (already postponed by one year due to Covid). But European regulators remain very reserved on this new deadline. The governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau, had also expressed his impatience several times in public.

“The planned timetable was in any case impossible to keep while negotiations must begin in the European Parliament, then in the European Council, especially as the Commission text includes an entire ESG component (environment, societal and governance) which promises to ‘be tasty’, comments a banking source to The gallery.

On the main lines of this directive, of which an almost final version has been circulating for a week, nothing is moving on the main points of tension.

Three points of tension

One, banks will now have to manage two model systems, an internal system for risks and a “standard” system for calculating solvency ratios. A kind of flashback, before the implementation of Basel 2 which advocated internal models of banks.

Two, “the output floor mechanism”, which is supposed to compensate for the supposed advantages of internal models (which are nevertheless subject to audit by regulators each year), and from which American banks will in practice be exempted, remains the rule. As a reminder, this mechanism alone represents almost half of the additional financial effort required of banks. Third, the impact of the reform remains as penalizing as ever for retail banking activities, in particular for home loans.

All in all, the bill will always be as steep for European banks, even if the European Commission maintains that the (upward) impact on risk-weighted assets (and therefore on additional capital required at constant scope) will be limited to between 6 , 4% and 8%. That is, a level below the 10% desired (informally) by the 2016 G20, which launched the idea of ​​this reform.

An impact closer to 20%

This estimated range of the impact on equity is strongly contested by the banks. First of all because the Commission considers that there is no impact on the banks which already have excess capital compared to the minimum required after the implementation of the reform. And then because the Commission reasoning on average in the sector whereas it is the large European banks that will be the most affected by the new directive.

Studies carried out by the banking profession on the largest banks (systemic banks) expect a 20 to 25% increase in weighted jobs, which will have to be offset either by a reduction in loans or by an increase in equity ( capital increase or issue of subordinated securities), or by a reduction in dividends. At worst, too, by a general decline in solvency ratios, after fifteen years of efforts to maintain them at high levels in Europe. According to an estimate from the Treasury, this negative impact would be more than 20% for the large French banks alone. Or a bill of 70 billion euros. And 350 billion euros for all European banks.





Basel 4: these new rules that could cost 70 billion euros to French banks

And according to an estimate made in September 2021 by the European regulator (EBA), on a sample of 84 banks and on the methodological basis of December 2020, the results show an impact of 14.5% in December 2020, but 22% for systemic banks.

Timid advances

However, certain measures have been taken by the European Commission to correct the excesses of the grinding of the reform. This essentially concerns the application of the floor mechanism at the level of the consolidated group while allowing certain subsidiaries located in other European countries, such as Luxembourg, to also apply it. This is a plus for mutualist groups in France, which are decentralized by nature.

Another advance that should also relieve French banks: the impact on mortgage loans should be significantly reduced because the European Commission has accepted the principle of less weighting by noting the practice of double recourse on credit (both on the property and on the person in the event of non-payment). “The new text risked doubling the capital charge of mortgage loans and finally, this surcharge could be limited to 40 or 50%”, considers a banker, in a first analysis of the text.

French banks do not despair of further reducing the bill by highlighting the very low cost of the risk of a mortgage in France (less than 0.1%). Finally, the European Commission refers the question of structured financing, heavily penalized, to the wisdom of the EBA, which could possibly relax the rules.

For the banks, the last hope of further modifying the lines of the text will undoubtedly lie with the European Council, more than without doubt with the Parliament. The battle for Basel 3 is therefore not over.