the new Microsoft Store is available for testing

The all-new Microsoft Store, one of the flagship new features of Windows 11, is coming to Windows 10. Here’s how to download and install it.

Microsoft had promised it, and it is happening. One of our favorite new additions to Windows 11 is its new Microsoft Store. Much smoother, much more functional, and little by little filled with very useful applications like the Epic Game Store, Discord or Disney +. This new store offers a whole new user experience.

We are therefore very far from what the Windows 10 store offered, very slow and above all easily quick to crash. A real problem when Microsoft applications, and in particular Xbox Game Pass, use this distribution system.





How to download the new Microsoft Store on Windows 10

Rudy Huyn, one of the main developers of this new Microsoft Store announce the good news this morning : it is now possible to download and install the new Microsoft Store on Windows 10.

For this, it is necessary to be a member of the Windows Insider program of Windows 10 and to register in the channel “Release Preview”. This channel makes it possible to test in advance major updates of Microsoft applications and certain system updates such as Windows 10 21H2, the next major update scheduled for the end of the year.

Exciting news today, the new #MicrosoftStore (modern design, support for win32 apps, Disney + movies and way more) is now available to Windows 10 Insiders! pic.twitter.com/O9zSZ8pudp – Rudy Huyn (@RudyHuyn) October 27, 2021

If you are registered, the Microsoft Store will offer you to update … the Microsoft Store. Once the update is downloaded and installed, you will be able to enjoy the new interface and the increased stability offered.

For the others, we will have to wait, but Rudy Huyn promises that the update will be available ” soon “ for all Windows 10 users.