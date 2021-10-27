The Paris Bourse digests the numerous results (-0.10%)

The Paris Bourse opened slightly down 0.10% on Wednesday after reaching its highest level in two months the day before, digesting the many publications of companies.

The flagship CAC 40 index lost 6.45 points to 6,760.06 points around 9:25 am. The day before, it had finished up 0.80%, its highest level since August 18.

“Investors continue to focus fully on the continuing earnings period,” write analysts at Saxo Bank.

Worldline or Schneider Electric for the Parisian quotation notably published this morning, in addition to Bic, M6, Sodexo or even Plastic Omnium on the extended SBF 120 index.

In the United States, Alphabet (parent company of Google) and Microsoft exceeded investor expectations during the third quarter, the results of which were published after the American close, while Twitter was able to rely on resilient advertising revenue.

Tech takes a hiatus Wednesday before Amazon and Apple Thursday, but other big American names, like McDonald’s and Boeing, are expected.





This salvo of figures that investors must digest, temporarily obscures macroeconomic concerns such as inflation, even on the eve of a meeting of the European Central Bank. Especially since it should “refer important decisions to the next meeting in December,” said Tangi le Libou, broker Aurel BGC.

In France, household morale fell again in October, with the French worrying more about their future financial situation and their future savings capacity, reported Insee.

Worldline fall

The French specialist in electronic payments Worldline fell 5.90% to 61.67 euros, after losing more than 10% in the first exchanges, the day after its results and the announcement of its wish to sell its short-term payment terminal activity.

Schneider Electric praised

Schneider Electric signed the strongest growth in CAC (+ 3.08% to 147.24 euros) after confirming its annual targets on Wednesday. The French giant of electrical equipment and industrial automation posted higher sales in the third quarter, thanks to sustained demand and despite supply problems and rising costs.

Seb, Scor, Bic and Sodexo congratulated

Many SBF 120 companies that have published their results have been sought after by investors.

Seb took off by 14.25%, Scor by 7.84%, Bic by 5.89% and Sodexo by 6.63% around 9.25am, forming the top quartet of the SBF 120.

Euronext CAC40

fs / ak / abx