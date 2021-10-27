The Paris Bourse pauses, Schneider Electric tops the Cac 40, Seb flies over the SRD, Market news

The Paris Bourse is catching its breath in the first exchanges, fears relating to inflationary pressures, and hence the reaction of central banks, returning to the fore. The rise in bond yields bears witness to this on the eve of the ECB meeting and a week before those of the Bank of England, the Fed and the Bank of Japan.

Around 10 a.m., the Cac 40 was stable at 6,769.90 points (+ 0.05%) in a business volume of 410 million euros.

In Asia, the yield on the three-year Australian bond exceeded 1% for the first time since 2019 after announcing a 2.1% surge in consumer prices excluding food and energy in the third quarter, a six-year high. The Australian central bank did not expect such a level before mid-2023. The yield on the US ten-year bond is also stretching to 1.6161%.

Solid corporate publications

In New York, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 set new records on Tuesday evening, supported in particular by the good performance of UPS and General Electric. Microsoft and Alphabet disclosed their accounts after the close. The former is stable in post-market transactions, while the software giant is up 2%, thanks to the solid performance of its activity in the “cloud”.

Investors are counting on results to support equities and so far they have been strong. However, markets fear that over time, rising commodity prices, wage increases and tensions in supply chains will end up weighing on margins. Citigroup notably warned that corporate profit growth could be close to peaking.

” Downside risks to the economy remain, but investors are choosing to look beyond as companies continue to give us plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future, summarizes Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA. This enthusiasm can be fluctuating, causing many upheavals in the markets. », He concludes.





Schneider in the spotlight, Worldline wins

Schneider Electric increased by 2.5%. The electrical equipment manufacturer has confirmed its objectives for 2021 after seeing its turnover increase in the third quarter, despite the tensions observed on the supply chain which should continue in early 2022. The increase in sales is above analysts’ expectations, in particular the 9.4% increase in revenues for the energy management division.

Seb jumped 12.3%. The manufacturer of small household appliances has raised its forecast for sales growth for the current year, after having achieved record performances at the end of September.

Bic advance of 4%. The maker of lighters, pens and razors raised its revenue growth target in 2021 after posting higher sales across its three divisions in the third quarter.

Worldline loose 6.3%. The electronic payments specialist reported 8.3% growth in organic data in the third quarter. An evolution slightly lower than analysts’ expectations, Jefferies pointing in particular to lower than expected revenues in the merchant services division.

Sodexo rises 6.7%. The catering group has indicated that it is counting on a jump in its growth and on an improvement in its operating margin for the fiscal year which will end in August 2022, while its results have exceeded its expectations in the second half of the year. The group has also decided to resume the payment of a dividend and to explore strategic options to strengthen its Benefits and Rewards Services activity.

At last, M6 was up 3.6%, supported by better than expected results, thanks to the 9% increase in its advertising revenues in television. Societe Generale in particular raised its recommendation on the value of “hold” to “buy” and its price target of 16.70 to 20.30 euros.



