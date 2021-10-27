the presence of General Gilbert Dienderé in question

In Burkina Faso, the military tribunal responsible for trying the assassination of Thomas Sankara is continuing the hearing of soldier Élisée Ilboudo. He delivered details on Tuesday on how the commando had executed the father of the Revolution and his companions. This Wednesday the court looked into the role of General Diendéré on the day of the coup.

With our correspondent in Ouagadougou, Yaya Boudani

Private First Class Élisée Ilboudo is the first of the accused to be heard. This Wednesday morning, the court was trying to find out whether General Gilbert Dienderé, who had the rank of lieutenant at the time of the facts, was at the scene on the day of the assault on the building where Thomas Sankara and his collaborators were meeting.





Civil party lawyers insisted during the interrogation of the accused on the presence or not of Lieutenant Gilbert Diendéré on the site of the Council of the Entente. Lieutenant Gilbert Diendéré was responsible for site security. ” Was Gilbert Diendéré on the board of the cartel on October 15, 1987? Asks a lawyer. ” I do not remember »Replied the accused. Using a diagram drawn by the accused himself before the examining magistrate, Maître Olivier Badolo unsuccessfully tries to confirm the presence of Lieutenant Gilbert Diendéré at the scene of the attack.

” Are you afraid ? “

Maitre Prosper Farama, another lawyer returns to the charge: “Who was in charge of security at the cartel council?” “” It was Lieutenant Gilbert Diendéré »Specifies Yamba Élisée Ilboudo. “Did the soldiers responsible for securing the site intervene to find out the origin of the shots? “ continues the lawyer, ” no nobody came », Answers the accused.

Faced with the insistence of the president of the court and the lawyers, the accused ended up declaring that Gilbert Diendéré was of course the place, meeting with his soldiers, ” why when it comes to General Gilbert Diendéré, do you remember nothing, are you afraid? »Asks the president of the court. ” This question is complicated, in any case I’m afraid », Maintains the soldier Yamba Élisée Ilboudo. As for the weapons, the accused asserts that the commando was in possession of an RPG7 rocket launcher, an FN machine gun and AK47s, but they did not need to use all these weapons.

