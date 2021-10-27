the price of beer may soon increase

The price of each bottle could increase by 15 to 30 cents. But the sector hopes to convince large retailers to cut back on its margins to reduce the impact on consumers.

After energy, fuel or even bread, it may well be beer’s turn to see a price increase, reported Le Figaro Friday, October 22.

The French consume an average of 30 liters each year.

This probable increase is due in the first place, underlines the president of the national union of independent brewers (SNBI), Jean-François Drouin, to “a 30% price increase” for cereals necessary for the manufacture of the beverage, after a bad year marked by rain and frost.

In addition, the 2,300 French breweries are subject, like the rest of the country, to the increase in energy costs. Especially since the sector is very greedy in electricity and gas. “Some steaming as well as cooling and bottling machines consume a lot of electricity,” explained the Figaro the owner of the Vendée brasserie Mélusine, Laurent Boiteau. In the end, according to the brewers union, “the average increases for brewers are 7 to 15% on energy”.





And that’s not all : the price of packaging has also exploded, from + 10% to + 24%. Ditto for stainless steel, the material used for the manufacture of the tanks. The situation is unprecedented in 20 years of business, underlined Jean-François Drouin. Even the prices of cleaning products are rising, said Le Figaro.

“For the moment, the brewers have taken on their margins”, but “we will be forced to increase our prices to compensate for our losses”, warned the president of the SNBI. “It is necessary that the wholesalers and distributors also take on their margins to contain as much as possible the selling price to consumers”, he insisted, fearing otherwise an increase of 5% to 10% for the consumer. A figure confirmed on BFMTV by the general manager of the “3 Monts” brewery, based in Saint-Sylvestre-Cappel in Flanders, Pierre Marchica. Each bottle could thus cost 15 to 30 cents more..

While annual negotiations between suppliers and large retailers have already started, Jean-François Drouin is optimistic about the latter’s willingness to limit price increases. However, he said he was ready to turn to the government in the event of an impasse.

Asked by Le Figaro. Carrefour replied “not to be aware of future price hikes from its beer suppliers” or poor harvests for hops and malt. “It is the responsibility of all those involved in the chain to work as best as possible so that the consumer does not suffer from price increases,” added the distributor.

The rise in prices is also expected to impact cafes, bars and restaurants, which generally represent 50% of the turnover of beer producers. “We will have to re-evaluate our selling prices to remain in balance but in a reasonable way because it is a sector which has already suffered a lot from the health crisis, assured Laurent Boiteau. The goal is not to put their heads down. under water.”