the program of the 15th day unveiled

The LFP unveiled this Wednesday the complete programming of the 15th day of Ligue 1, which is scheduled from November 26 to 28. It will start with the clash on Prime Video between RC Lens and Angers SCO, two nice surprises at the start of the season (3rd and 6th after 11 matches). Like every weekend, two meetings on the program on Saturday, with Lille moving to Nantes and Nice receiving Metz, current penultimate in the championship, to be followed respectively on Prime Video and Canal + Offset.
Sunday at 1 p.m., shock of extremes at Geoffroy-Guichard on Prime Video and co-broadcast on Canal + Sport, between AS Saint-Etienne, the red lantern of Ligue 1 after 11 days, and Paris Saint-Germain, leader of the championship. Then follow the four meetings of the 3 pm multiplex on Prime Video : Bordeaux will receive Brest, Lorient will host Rennes, Monaco will face Strasbourg against Louis-II and Reims will be opposed to Clermont. Montpellier will play Olympique Lyonnais at 5 p.m., this time on Canal + Sport, before the closing match of this day between Olympique de Marseille and ESTAC at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video.
The complete program of the 15th day
Friday November 26, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Prime Video
RC Lens – Angers SCO
Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Prime Video
LOSC Lille – FC Nantes
Saturday November 27, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. on Canal + Décalé
OGC Nice – FC Metz
Sunday November 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. on Prime Video and co-broadcast on Canal + Sport
AS Saint-Etienne – Paris Saint-Germain
Sunday November 28, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. on Prime Video
FC Girondins de Bordeaux – Stade Brestois 29 FC Lorient – Stade Rennais FC AS Monaco – RC Strasbourg Alsace Stade de Reims – Clermont Foot 63
Sunday November 28, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. on Canal + Sport
Montpellier Hérault SC – Olympique Lyonnais
Sunday November 28, 2021 at 8:45 p.m. on Prime Video
Marseille Olympics – ESTAC Troyes
