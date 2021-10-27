More

    The Realme GT Master Edition with 256 GB is at the best price on Amazon

    Released a few months ago, the Realme GT Master Edition is the brand’s new flagship killer. He plays in the big leagues with a technical sheet that can almost measure up to premium smartphones. And good news at the moment, Amazon is offering the 256 GB + 8 GB version on promotion. It goes to 367.45 instead of 399 euros when it was launched.

    The Realme GT Master Edition

    The Realme GT Master Edition // Source: Realme

    Slightly less expensive than the classic GT, the Master Edition model from Realme does not lack power and offers a good technical sheet for a low price. For less than 400 euros, this model offers great things: fast charging, great performance and a 64-megapixel camera. By offering a very convincing quality-price ratio, this smartphone has it all, especially with this offer which drops the price of the smartphone to less than 368 euros.

    What does the Realme GT Master Edition offer?

    • An AMOLED screen refreshes at 120 Hz
    • A powerful Snapdragon 778G SoC compatible with 5G
    • As well as a 65W Super Dart fast charge

    With an introductory price of 399 euros, the Realme GT Master Edition in its 8 + 256 GB version is now available in promotion at 367.45 euros on the Amazon site, or 8% immediate discount. This is the low price currently observed on the e-commerce site.

    Screenshot of the price history of the Realme GT Master Edition (256 + 8 GB) on Amazon

    Screenshot of the price history of the Realme GT Master Edition (256 + 8 GB) on Amazon // Source: Keepa

    And for 10 euros more, Electro Dépôt offers a pack consisting of the smartphone with a free Realme connected watch worth 79.99 euros: the Watch 2 Pro. The pack is only 379.98 euros.

    If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers regarding the Realme GT Master Edition. The table updates automatically.

    A mid-range smartphone that has no shortage of arguments

    If the Realme GT Master Edition is a version a little less beefy than the first GT master of the name, it does not have much to envy its predecessor. Starting with its appearance, this smartphone has a screen with thin borders with a punch located at the top left that houses the Sony 32-megapixel selfie sensor. On the front, the Master Edition is entitled to a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel from the Samsung brand. We are therefore faced with a beautiful screen which, for our greatest pleasure, has the advantage of offering a refresh rate of 120 Hz ensuring perfectly smooth navigation.


    In addition to its design, once returned, we discover that the smartphone has a triple photo sensor. It is the same composition as the original GT, with a 64-megapixel main sensor, a second 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It will offer decent shots, but will have some limitations in low light.

    A muscular technical sheet

    While the classic GT can boast of boasting the mighty Snapdragon 888, the GT Master Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 778G. Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, this configuration is certainly not Qualcomm’s most powerful, but it does its job perfectly while allowing you to access the new super-fast network. In addition, this SoC was designed to improve the photo part of mid-range smartphones while continuing to offer good performance for gaming. Just like the classic Realme GT, the Master Edition also supports the vapor chamber cooling system, which will reduce the temperature, and allow the phone to run at high performance.

    In terms of autonomy, the Chinese manufacturer offers a 4300 mAh battery. Autonomy revised downwards compared to the classic model, but the smartphone can last a day or more – it will depend on your consumption. Therefore, Realme wanted to offer compatibility with fast charging and thanks to the presence of the Super Dart 65 W, the GT Master Edition will need only 33 minutes to be fully charged.

    To learn even more, read our Getting Started with Realme GT Master Edition.

    8 / 10

    Realme GT Master Edition

    To compare the Realme GT Master Edition

    In order to compare the Realme GT Master Edition with other references in the same price segment, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best smartphones under 400 euros in 2021.

    What are the best smartphones under 400 euros in 2021?

    The segment between 300 and 400 euros is the heart of the mid-range in the smartphone market. Here are our recommendations for finding the best value for money.
