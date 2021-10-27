The refusal of the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States examined on appeal

Demonstrators protest against a possible extradition of Julian Assange in London on October 23, 2021. ALBERTO PEZZALI / AP

Julian Assange is back in court. From Wednesday, October 27, the High Court of London will have to decide on appeal whether or not the creator of WikiLeaks should be extradited to the United States or not.

In January, the Australian had won a clear and, so to speak, unexpected victory: in the first instance, the British justice had refused to the American ally the extradition of the activist and controversial journalist.

A trompe-l’oeil victory, by the admission even of his closest supporters: Judge Vanessa Baraitser had considered the risk that Julian Assange committed suicide in prison in the United States to be too high to send him there. On the basis of the charges that weighed – and still weigh – on the Australian, she had given right to all the American arguments.





These are based on a main accusation: espionage. But the detail of the legal reasoning submitted by the US Department of Justice to its counterpart on the other side of the Atlantic shows that it is his journalistic activity that has earned Julian Assange the wrath of the United States. And more specifically the fact of having obtained documents from the American army and diplomacy, of having exchanged with a source for this purpose and of having published them.

The charges that prompted the United States to seek him for trial have nothing to do with WikiLeaks’ most controversial activities, especially during the US presidential election. The grounds for indictment relate to a brief period, over a decade ago, when the activist and journalist challenged the US State Department by publishing a series of secret documents in partnership with some of the world’s major media, from New York Times to Guardian by the way, in France, by The world.

An increasingly tough American position

These confidential documents, the cause of great embarrassment on the American side, did not immediately get Julian Assange in trouble with the law. It was not until May 2019 that the US administration, under the presidency of Donald Trump, decided to indict him. After, according to the American press, to have refused to use the dreaded Espionage Act against journalistic activity.

The hardening of the position of the American authorities vis-à-vis WikiLeaks and its leader was also highlighted by an investigation by Yahoo News. Based on anonymous testimonies from many former US intelligence officials, the news site recounted how the hypothesis of an outright assassination of Julian Assange had circulated within the CIA. In response, around twenty associations for the defense of human rights and journalists – Reporters Without Borders, Amnesty International, ACLU, Human Rights Watch… – renewed their appeal to the United States Minister of Justice to abandon the charges against the Australian.

