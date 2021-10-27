the sanctions fell for the supporters after the overflows

The sentences imposed on the 21 people arrested at the end of the Clasico between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain (0-0, 11th day of Ligue 1), last Sunday at the Orange Vélodrome, have been revealed.









According to newspaper information Provence, 14 supporters arrested received sentences ranging from simple fines to five months suspended prison sentence. These penalties also include a one-year stadium ban and an obligation to report to the police station at match time. Our colleagues specify that other arrested were sentenced to days fines with also a one-year stadium ban and the need to report to the police station to justify his presence. Finally, a supporter was presented for immediate appearance before the Marseille Criminal Court. The man was sentenced to six months in prison which will be adaptable by wearing an electronic bracelet at home, plus twelve months of stadium ban.

In the Marseille ranks, Dimitri Payet and Jorge Sampaoli condemned the incidents that could lead to sanctions from the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League. The Bouches-du-Rhône club may fear the lifting of the suspended penalty of one point, pronounced following the overflows against Nice on August 22 at the Allianz Riviera.