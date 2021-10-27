the shock report on Mayotte

EXCLUSIVE – A senatorial mission alarms on the violence and the crisis which strike this department set up as open door of entry of the clandestine ones in France.

Sixty pages of overwhelming findings, interspersed with sixteen proposals. The Senate Law Commission, chaired by Senator LR du Rhône, François-Noël Buffet, examined this Wednesday the report of the fact-finding mission it set up on security in Mayotte, which became a French department under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy on March 31, 2011.

Read alsoDiving in the cauldron of Mayotte, a French department in a permanent state of emergency

Le Figaro has analyzed this document which contains in particular a major revelation: the Collomb law of 2018 for “controlled immigration” does not dissuade illegals from going to give birth to children in this territory so that they obtain French nationality and , later, indirectly, their parents. This reform was however one of the keys supposed to get the remote island out of the migratory trap in which it finds itself locked, to the point of having become one of the main doors of illegal immigration in France. Mayotte be it the mirror of what threatens in certain districts of Metropolis?

Nothing stops immigration