The stocks to follow today on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, October 27, 2021

(AOF) – Accor

The hotel group will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Alten

The engineering and consulting specialist will publish its third quarter revenue.

Bic

Bic achieved a net profit of 1.28 euros per share in the third quarter of 2021, against 1.05 euros last year at the same time. The adjusted operating margin, on the other hand, fell by 1.7 points to 17.2%, while sales grew by 8.2% (+ 5% on a comparable basis) to 478 million d. ‘euros. Over nine months, sales reached 1.395 billion euros, up 14.6% as reported and 16.1% on a comparable basis.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas published third quarter 2021 revenue of € 1.25 billion, up 7.5% on an organic basis, and 8.5% compared to the previous fiscal year (including scope effect of 0.2% and a currency effect of 0.8%). The certification office saw four of its activities register strong growth: these are Industry (+ 10.4%), Consumer goods (+ 8.7%), Building & Infrastructures (+8 %), and Agri-Food & Commodities (+ 7.7%).

Elis

Elis reported third quarter 2021 revenue up 11.2% to € 839.4 million, including + 9.2% organic growth. The 28 countries in which the maintenance and hygiene service provider operates all posted positive organic growth. The group has also raised its 2021 organic growth target, which is now expected to be above 6%, compared to 5% to 6% previously. The EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 34.5%, against a previous estimate of around 34.5%.

Gorgé Group / Prodways Group

Groupe Gorgé has announced its plan to distribute most of its Prodways Group shares, a benchmark player in 3D printing, to its shareholders. The industrial group currently holds 56.31% of the capital (ie 95 million euros in value) of Prodways Group. This project would be submitted to shareholders for approval at a Combined General Meeting to be held on December 14. At the end of this transaction, Prodways Group would be deconsolidated and Groupe Gorgé would strengthen its positioning as a specialist player focused mainly on autonomous robotics.

Mersen

The expert in electrical specialties and graphite materials will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

Plastic Omnium

After a rebound in sales in the first half of the year of 31.9% at constant scope and exchange rates, Plastic Omnium’s economic sales in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to 1.792 billion euros, down 14. 4%. The automotive supplier points out that global automotive production fell 19.5% over the same period. This market decline represents a correction of 16.8 points from the initial projections of the IHS research firm of July 2021, which predicted a decline of just 2.7%.

Rally

Rallye, Foncière Euris, Finatis and Euris have announced that the Paris Commercial Court has, at the request of the commissioners for the execution of the plans and as part of the exceptional government measures put in place in the context of Covid-19, on October 26, 2021 to postpone by 2 years the deadlines of the company safeguard plans and, correspondingly, to extend the duration of the latter. The other provisions of the safeguard plans remain unchanged.

Schneider Electric





Schneider Electric’s third quarter 2021 revenue reached a record level of 7.221 billion euros, an organic increase of 8.8% and growth of 11.8% on a reported basis. The specialist in energy management and automation underlines the continued acceleration in the third quarter compared to 2019, with organic growth of around 7% from January to September compared to 2019 (around + 6% of January to June compared to 2019).

SCOR

SCOR suffered a net loss of 41 million euros in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 109 million euros a year earlier. The reinsurer was penalized by a high loss experience linked to natural disasters, a charge of 24.3%. The net combined ratio in non-life reinsurance increased by 14.5 points to 112%. A ratio greater than 100 indicates that the activity is showing a loss. Gross premiums written by the group, or the equivalent of revenues, rose 12.7% to 4.606 billion euros, supported by SCOR Global P&C (21.5%).

SMCP

SMCP achieved sales of 271.7 million euros in the third quarter of 2021, down 1% on a reported basis compared to 2019. On an organic basis, the decline was 3.2%. On the other hand, growth reached 8.4% organically compared to 2020, thanks to a good performance in all regions and this despite local resurgences of Covid in Asia-Pacific (APAC), weak tourism and a less promotional environment, said the owner of the Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot brands.

SEB

On the strength of its good performance at the end of September, SEB has raised its growth forecast for 2021. The small household appliance specialist forecasts published sales growth of around 14% against more than 10% previously. The operating margin on activity should be close to 10%, unchanged compared to its communication at the end of July, with additional costs (materials, components, freight, currency) now estimated at around 300 million euros on the operating profit of activity. They were estimated at more than 250 million euros previously.

Sodexo

Sodexo published for its 2020/2021 fiscal year ended at the end of August a net profit of 139 million euros compared to a net loss of 315 million euros for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Operating income amounted to 578 million, up 1.6% or + 12.4% excluding the currency effect. The operating margin was 3.3%, up 40 basis points or + 60 basis points excluding currency effects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

The property specializing in shopping centers will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Valneva

Valneva announced today, subject in particular to market conditions, its intention to issue and sell 5.5 million common shares. This operation will take place within the framework of a global offer reserved for categories of investors, comprising on the one hand an offer of its ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares, in the United States and on the other hand, a private placement. concurrent with common stock in other countries outside of the United States. The net proceeds of the global offering are estimated to be approximately $ 116.4 million (€ 100.3 million).

Worldline

On the occasion of the announcement of its third quarter sales, Worldline validated the strategic direction of disengagement from the “Terminals” (TSS) activity, inherited from the takeover of Ingenico. “As such, the group has finalized the definition of the necessary framework to ensure the complete autonomy and total independence of the TSS activity. The Group is currently giving priority to the short-term disposal scenario with discussions which are progressing in line with the roadmap “declared Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer.