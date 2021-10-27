the strong promises of Jean-Michel Aulas

Recently, Jean-Michel Aulas is back on the media scene. After an interview on the antennas ofOL TV, the president of Olympique Lyonnais defended this Wednesday, during a press point, the financial results of the club. Figures in the red, due to the crisis linked to Covid-19, but which do not prevent the Gones from seeing things big for the future.

Thus, the boss of OL has confirmed that the winter transfer window could well be lively. “Getting stronger this winter? We have planned to be able to do so, but we will ask ourselves the question at the end of December. Juninho and Vincent Ponsot worked on hypotheses ”, he explained, validating his latest announcement on the subject while, according to our information, Sardar Azmoun (24 years old, Zenit) is still the number one priority for residents of Groupama Stadium. But the Rhone boss did not stop there, this time evoking the departures section.





Departures will be compensated

“Every year for the past 10 years, we’ve been making sales, so we’ll probably still be making sales”, he let go, skillfully increasing the odds of two of his players in particular, the Brazilian internationals Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paqueta, for whom he did not however confirm firm offers on the table. “We will see if we can resist offers and clubs that offer two or three times their salary to our players”, he said.

If he did not make promises on these files, JMA on the other hand assured that, if departures intervened, they would be compensated. “I can’t promise we’ll be able to keep everyone. But if there are departures, they will be replaced ”, he explained before concluding. “On the French market, we will be the biggest investors in the long term”. The tone is clearly set. It may well move in January!