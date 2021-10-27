the unions lift the call for the strike planned for the weekend of All Saints’ Day

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/27/2021 at 5:37 p.m.

Updated on 10/27/2021 at 5:56 p.m.

The unions lifted Wednesday the call for a strike by SNCF TGV Atlantique drivers launched for the weekend of All Saints’ Day, after new negotiations

The call for a strike which was to extend from Friday noon to Monday noon, had been launched by SUD-Rail, the CFDT-Cheminots and the CGT-Cheminots. It was lifted after new negotiations “until late Tuesday evening” and a consultation of employees on Wednesday, said Erik Meyer, federal secretary of SUD-Rail.

After a first strike last weekend, “the notice has been lifted by the three unions,” said Thomas Cavel, secretary general of the CFDT-Cheminots.

The three unions had called on the TGV Atlantique drivers to strike to denounce the deterioration of their working conditions and remuneration, a lack of staff and the refusal of leave. Their unlimited notice allowed a strike every week from Friday noon to Monday noon.

“The struggle, the mobilization of employees pay off”

In a “statement of decisions” drawn up at the end of Tuesday’s “conciliation” negotiations, the management of the Traction TGV Atlantique establishment underlines that “the validity” of its proposals “rests” on the lifting “of the notices on Wednesday. “To” guarantee the transport plan “planned” for the weekends to come “.

During the last negotiations, “we were not entirely satisfied”, but “on the whole, we are rather satisfied”, summarized Erik Meyer. “The struggle, the mobilization of employees pay off,” he said.





“We had posed the problems for a long time,” said Mr. Cavel. Last weekend, “it wasn’t a surprise strike. We regret that we had to go through a conflict. On the CFDT side, we stuck to our two fundamentals: quality of life at work and remuneration, ”he noted. “We have made progress” on these two points, “in particular on maintaining the workforce and career paths,” he added.

The unions obtained from the management the “commitment” to “improve the quality of the working days” of the drivers marked by a “high amplitude”, with hours of train journey without driving – and therefore without driving bonuses – , in order to make the days “shorter and less painful”, detailed Erik Meyer.

Maintaining the number of drivers

The management also agreed to keep the “professional paths with the maintenance” of the number of drivers “authorized on TGV”, while the company “wanted to remove dozens”, which would have “slowed down the professional development” of the drivers. , he explained.

In addition, a bonus of 1,200 euros for drivers and a bonus of 800 euros for other staff of the Traction TGV Atlantique establishment will be paid “in December”, according to Eric Meyer. New discussions on the remuneration of all TGV drivers are planned “on November 17” during compulsory annual negotiations (NAO), he said.

Last week, the drivers’ strike had resulted in the removal of one TGV Atlantique in ten on Friday, two in ten on Saturday and one in three on Sunday.