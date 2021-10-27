The United States faces the dilemma of defending Taiwan

The traditional policy of the United States vis-à-vis Taiwan can be summed up as follows: “strategic ambiguity”. No formal recognition of the island, over which China wants to take control as part of its so-called “reunification” policy. On the other hand, constant support for the military apparatus, to increase its capacity to respond to any aggression. But now, at the turn of a public meeting on October 21, President Joe Biden seemed to come out of the scope of this ambiguity. “We have a commitment in this direction”, he replied, when asked if the United States would be prepared to defend the island in the event of an attack from Beijing. However, no treaty obliges them to do so.

Joe Biden was focused that night on his domestic reforms. But he could not ignore the sensitivity of the subject. Within an hour, the White House let it be known that there was ” no change ” line. In August, Joe Biden had already mentioned Taiwan, speaking of “The sacred commitment Of his country to defend its allies. The emotion aroused by each small notch, even over-interpreted, in the concept of “strategic ambiguity” raises the question of its relevance among experts. Since the rivalry between the United States and China is sharpening and unfolding on all fronts, would it be time for Washington to assume more formally its support for Taiwan? The more so as the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan sowed the seeds of the allies, on the solidity of the American commitments.





“Strategic ambiguity remains very important to deter China, but also to allow the United States to maintain flexibility, explains Bonny Lin, director of the China program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The clarification would not give us much benefit. In its planning, China is already taking into account the possibility of US military intervention. And they would feel compelled to respond even more strongly to our new position. “

Arms race

The Taiwan Relations Act, a law passed by Congress in 1979 in response to the rapprochement between the Carter administration and the People’s Republic of China, laid the foundation for a nurtured informal relationship between America and the island. And more and more assumed. On Tuesday October 26, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on members of the United Nations to “Support the robust and meaningful participation of Taiwan” in UN institutions and agencies. He believes that it is not“A political problem, but a pragmatic one”.

