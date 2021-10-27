the University Hospital of Guadeloupe condemns “commando operations” carried out by striking personnel

The management of the university hospital center (CHU) of Guadeloupe, in Pointe-à-Pitre, condemned Tuesday, October 26 “Commando operations” in several hospital departments by strikers from the UTS-UGTG union, who protest against the vaccination obligation and the suspension of unvaccinated caregivers.

The strikers have “Once again used totally unacceptable and judicially punishable methods” for “Deprive the vast majority of non-striking staff of their freedom to work”, deplores the management of the CHU in a press release.

At the beginning of October, the director general of the regional health agency (ARS) of Guadeloupe had denounced “Sabotage actions inside establishments’ committed by agents opposed to the vaccination obligation.

This time a “Commando” tried to “Compel officers on duty” in the services of the establishment in “Quit their job”, with great support from “Threats made against those who refused to comply with injunctions”, indicated the direction of the CHU.

Screenings, organized at the entrance of the establishment in the morning, have also “Caused a very strong disruption in the movement of users in the main health center of the territory”, adds the management, specifying that“At least one patient with an appointment sheet has been turned away”.





67.5% of staff vaccinated

“Reports of bailiffs have been established in order to reserve the appropriate legal consequences for these abuses”, manages the hospital center.

To date, at the Guadeloupe University Hospital, 67.5% of staff are vaccinated against Covid-19, including 95.2% in the “Group 1” (management, executives and doctors).

Protest movements by caregivers who refuse the vaccination obligation and the health pass also took place Tuesday in health establishments across the island (clinics, psychiatric center, etc.), reported the Guadeloupe channel. 1D.

At the end of last week, the UTS-UGTG union, which leads the protest against the health pass and the vaccination obligation, announced a strengthening of its movement, following the arrest and custody, since lifted. , of its general secretary.

