Fifteen medals in Sochi, fifteen more in Pyeongchang and … 18 in Beijing? France is well off by the forecasts of Gracenote who unveiled this Wednesday morning its virtual table of medals for the Olympic Games which will take place in China from February 4 to 20. With its 18 podiums, France would nevertheless decline in the world hierarchy since from 8th place in 2010, 2014 and 2018, it would fall to 9th next year. But the important thing is elsewhere: Gracenote plans four titles for the Blues, including one for their likely leader, Alexis Pinturault.
Tricolor alpine skiing would offer France three quarters of its Olympic titles since for the fourth, Gracenote chose Perrine Laffont. Queen of moguls, 2019 Olympic champion, 2021 world champion and twice winner of the World Cup in the discipline, the Ariégeoise would therefore double. Gracenote also thinks that all French freestyle skiing will succeed in great Olympic Games. Besides Laffont, Tess Ledeux (bronze in Big Air and Slopestyle), Benjamin Cavet (silver in Moguls) or François Placé (bronze in ski cross) could finish on the podium.
For most of the other French medals, we have to look to biathlon. With six medals, the French would equal Vancouver’s record. Problem, according to Gracenote, it will be necessary to be satisfied with silver and bronze. Dolphin places for Emilien Jacquelin (Pursuit) and the men’s relay. Bronze for Quentin Fillon Maillet (Sprint, Pursuit and Mass Start) and the ladies’ relay. Finally, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeon (bronze in figure skating), Léo Le Blé Jaques and Julia Pereira from Sousa Mabileau (bronze in team snowboarding) and the men’s cross-country ski relay (bronze) could complete a nice picture.
From an international point of view, Norway dominates this virtual table with 44 medals ahead of the Russian Olympic Committee (38 medals) and Germany (27 medals). It would be the third time in a row that the United States, fourth with 24 charms, has not finished on the podium of nations. Finally, Gracenote foresees six medals for the host country, China, but indicating that this figure could be “underestimated“since many Chinese athletes did not participate in major competitions in 2019-2020.
Gracenote’s Top 10 Virtual Medal Table
|Country
|Number of medals
|Norway
|44
|Russian olympic committee
|38
|Germany
|27
|United States
|24
|Netherlands
|21
|Swiss
|21
|Canada
|21
|Sweden
|19
|France
|18
|Austria
|16
