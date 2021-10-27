The wireless headphone market is so vibrant that it has awakened Palm from the dead

Attracted by a fast-growing market, the TCL Group has resurrected the Palm brand to launch wireless headphones, the Palm Buds Pro

In the second quarter of 2021, the wireless headphone market accounted for 58 million units sold worldwide, an increase of 6.4% compared to the same period last year. And the liveliness of the market is such that the analysis institutes foresee an exponential growth in the coming years.

Such growth can give wings to many manufacturers, even those that one would especially not expect in the audio market. After HP, which announced in January its Elite Wireless Earbuds, Lenovo with its Smart Wireless Earbuds or HTC which left the field of VR headsets for a moment to take advantage of the windfall with its True Wireless Earbuds Plus, it is the turn of a forgotten brand to make a comeback thanks to wireless headphones. Palm officially presented on Tuesday its first models of its kind, the Palm Buds Pro.

Remember that Palm was one of the forerunners in the smartphone industry with its Pre models, equipped with WebOS – long before the system was bought by LG for its televisions. The brand ended up gradually withdrawing from consumer electronics before being finally acquired four years ago by the Chinese manufacturer TCL. A first smartphone was then launched under the name of Palm Phone. It was then a supplemental smartphone with an original technical sheet due to the screen of only 3.3 inches diagonal. The smartphone was offered as an accessory to be used alongside a main smartphone for the price of $ 350 from the US operator Verizon.





Since then, there has been radio silence on Palm’s side, until Tuesday. After a few days of teasing, the manufacturer unveiled, without much surprise, its first pair of wireless headphones, the Palm Buds Pro.

A very classic technical sheet

As for the characteristics – like the name besides – the wireless headphones from Palm clearly do not play the card of originality. There are 10mm diameter transducers, three microphones per earpiece to handle calls and active noise reduction, IPX4 water resistance against splashing, 5 hours of battery life with noise reduction, tactile controls on the rods and a charging via USB-C – not compatible with wireless charging. All in all, we have the list of most of the generic characteristics for mid-range headphones, so much so that we are led to wonder if these are really headphones designed by Palm or if the TCL group was content to back its brand on white label headphones as is regularly the case in this market.

The Palm Buds Pro headphones are available for pre-order for $ 99 (€ 85 excl. Tax) in black. After the pre-order period, which will end on November 9, they will be offered at a price of 129 dollars (111 euros HT).