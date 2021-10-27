the worrying rise in power of the sub-variant AY.4.2. UK

7:57 am: Third dose in Australia The Australian government on Wednesday authorized the administration of a third dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for people over 18 years of age.

A toll-free number for the vaccination of seniors at home 0800.730.957 A toll-free number for people over 80 has been launched by the Ministry of Health. It allows you to get an appointment at home for a vaccination against Covid-19, for a vaccination in a center or with the doctor of the person concerned. “Elderly people who are not very mobile can benefit, under certain conditions, from payment of transport costs”. Open every day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., 0800.730.957 can be made up of an elderly person wishing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, by one of his relatives or even by a person simply wishing to help him.

7:37 am: Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists after devastating one-and-a-half-year lockdown Hoteliers, street vendors, tuk-tuks drivers are on the war footing in Bangkok: Thailand reopens from November 1 to vaccinated tourists after a year and a half of devastating lockdown. The crisis has left the tourism industry bloodless with just over 73,000 foreign visitors to the kingdom in the first eight months of 2021, up from nearly 40 million in 2019. The losses run into the tens of billions of dollars with more than 3 million people who lost their jobs. Bangkok, the most visited city in the world before the pandemic, will take a long time to heal its wounds, warn professionals in the sector.

7:33 am: “Molnupiravir has an interest if it is given very early in the disease” “It is a pill which was developed for another virus but which has shown its effectiveness for Covid-19. This treatment has an interest if it is given very early in the disease, it is one of the challenges of the ‘use of molnupiravir “: it is the principle of” screen, treat “, explained Bruno Lina, professor of virology at the Hospices Civils de Lyon and member of the scientific council, on BFMTV this Wednesday morning. “It will reduce the duration of the disease and develop severe forms,” ​​he said.

6:54 am: France has ordered 50,000 doses of molnupiravir, the anti-Covid treatment from the American Merck France has ordered 50,000 doses of the anti-Covid 19 pill from the American laboratory Merck, which in early October reported very encouraging results for this antiviral. According to the American laboratory, which has carried out tests on nearly 800 patients but has yet to make the details public, molnupiravir halves the risk of hospitalization when it is given to patients who have just been tested positive for Covid -19.

6:43 am: Brazilian senators approve report recommending indictment of Bolsonaro The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (ICC) into the pandemic in Brazil approved late Tuesday the damning report of its six-month investigation, which recommends the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for nine crimes. The ICC accused the government of having “deliberately exposed” Brazilians to “mass contamination”. The text of about 1,200 pages calls for the president to be indicted for, in particular, “crime against humanity”, “prevarication”, “charlatanism” and “incitement to crime”. This report will be sent to the prosecution, but specialists deem an indictment of Jair Bolsonaro unlikely, since it is the responsibility of the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, an ally of the president. However, the “crime against humanity” could be tried at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Brazilian senators also asked the Supreme Court and the prosecution on Tuesday to suspend President Jair Bolsonaro’s accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram “until further notice”, after the latter’s publication of false information on the Covid- 19.

6:22 am: Australia re-authorizes its citizens to travel Australia will lift the ban on travel abroad without permission, the government said on Wednesday, while the country’s borders are expected to be open to skilled workers and international students by the end of the year. More than 18 months after Australia’s international borders were closed, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer need to apply for an exemption to leave the country. Home Secretary Karen Andrews said if Australian citizens were currently given priority, other travel restrictions, including for some non-nationals, would be relaxed as vaccination rates increased.

5:55 am: US committee recommends Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for 5-11 year olds A committee of American experts spoke out on Tuesday in favor of the authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The advice of this committee is only advisory, but it is rare that it is not followed by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA). If it does allow the vaccine for this age group, then some 28 million children will be eligible in the United States.

5:52 am: In the United Kingdom, the worrying rise in power of the sub-variant AY.4.2.

In the UK, the number of new people who test positive every day has remained at a very high level since the end of last June. Never since has the country counted less than 20,000 new cases per day. And a sub-variant of the Delta variant is increasing in power: the AY.4.2. Which could be of an even stronger transmissibility, as we explained to you here. Appeared in the spring, AY.4.2 has started broadcasting in Europe since September. Out of 13,000 sequences corresponding to this sub-variant deposited in the international virological database GISAID, 96% of these sequences come from the United Kingdom, 1.3% from Germany, the second European country in the ranking of the expansion of this stump. Next come Poland with 0.6%, Ireland and Italy with 0.4%, Denmark (0.3%) and France (0.1%), where it is not for the moment that “sporadically detected”.

Unsurprisingly, the pandemic has sharply reduced workplace accidents The number of commuting accidents has decreased in proportion to the decrease in economic activity related to confinement. Except in sectors over-used during these periods, such as distance selling, ambulances or central purchasing. Read our full article here.

5:49 am: In Italy, the third dose will be offered to everyone from January The third dose of the Covid 19 vaccine will be open to everyone in Italy from January, Deputy Health Minister Pierpaolo Sileri said. Currently, the third dose is reserved in the peninsula for patients with serious pathologies, people over 60 years of age and health personnel. To date, almost 44.5 million Italians, or 82.3% of the population aged over 12, have been vaccinated, and 1.1 million people have received a 3rd dose. To limit contagions and encourage Italians to be vaccinated, the government led by Mario Draghi has introduced a compulsory health pass for all workers.

51.1 million French people have received at least one dose Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 51.1 million French people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.8% of the total population) and 49.88 million now have a complete vaccination schedule (74%).

5:47 am: The number of new cases continues to increase in France The rise in indicators of the epidemic in France continues: 6,603 cases of contamination have been identified in the last 24 hours, which represents an increase of 11% compared to seven days ago. Hospitals receive 6,445 patients (+40 in 24 hours), including 1,049 patients in critical care services (+26). Finally, we deplore the death of 38 people on Tuesday.

What to remember from Tuesday “Two-thirds of suspended caregivers returned to work once vaccinated,” said Minister of Health Olivier Véran. He added that the “suspension and resignation rate is extremely low”.

Indicators are still deteriorating in France, with 6,603 new cases on Monday and hospitalizations increasing slightly.

The third dose of the Covid 19 vaccine will be open to everyone in Italy from January.

Chinese authorities on Tuesday imposed confinement in Lanzhou (northwest), which has four million inhabitants.

The independent expert committee of the United States Medicines Agency is now considering whether to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds.