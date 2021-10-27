“There is a new start at the global level”, assures Luc Chatel, president of La Plateforme automobile

The French automotive industry met on Tuesday, October 26 at the Cité des sciences in Paris to draw up its roadmap for 2030. “There is a new beginning in the automobile world, we are resetting the counters”, declared on franceinfo on this occasion Luc Chatel, president of the Automotive Platform, an organization which brings together the French automotive industry and organizes this day. The Tesla Model 3, an American electric car, indeed ranked at the top of European sales in September.

franceinfo: What do you think of this performance of Tesla, which exceeds all car manufacturers in Europe in terms of sales?

Luc Chatel: We must first of all rejoice, as always, in the success of those who are capable of innovating at breakneck speed. However, this performance must be put into perspective, which was made possible because direct competitors on the electric vehicle market have not been able to produce for a few weeks and have abnormally low market shares compared to a traditional period. It is a great success, but the first place over this period is also linked to supply disruptions and vehicle orders from other manufacturers.

How to explain the delay of the French manufacturers on the electric?

I wouldn’t say they’re late. In three years, the number of electric models in the catalogs of French manufacturers has tripled. We have an 18% market share in electric vehicles, which is more than diesel. We are in the process of exceeding the objectives that we set in 2018, which were to multiply by five the number of electric vehicles in France.





Emmanuel Macron aims for the production of nearly 2 million electric and hybrid vehicles in France by 2030. Is this an achievable goal?

It’s ambitious but, beyond this number of vehicles produced, I want to retain our country’s ability to attract major investments for the future. Today, France represents only 9% of all the added value of the automobile in Europe. It is weak. There is a new beginning in the automobile world, we reset the counters to zero. Will France be part of this fight of the future? It is not won today. Yet there are many jobs [en jeu]. We did a simulation in 2019, before the crisis. The automotive industry was to lose around fifteen thousand jobs due to climate change. We have already lost them with the Covid-19 crisis. The current simulation postulates that the acceleration of this transition could cause an additional 65,000 to be lost in the French sector.