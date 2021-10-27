This Tuesday, October 26, Philippe Etchebest was present during the dinner of C à vous (France 5). The starred chef, also present on M6 in Objectif Top Chef, Cauchemar en cuisine or Top Chef, came to promote his cookbook Cook well with my Mentor method. This book aims to allow everyone to be able to prepare dishes on a daily basis, optimizing both their time and their expenses.





There is one detail in the book that particularly caught the attention of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine: the many photos of the hands of Philippe Etchebest. Pictures that visibly inspired the host: “There are pictures of Philippe’s mimines! I’d rather they knead the pizza than …“, she launched during the show. Quickly realizing her implication, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine then left in a fit of laughter, in front of a stunned Philippe Etchebest.”No, but seriously, seriously!“, retorted the starred chef. The host then tried to get out of this situation with a little pirouette:”No, but I imagined, I don’t know … A slap“, she defended.

Mocked by her chroniclers, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoin will finally conclude the subject with a last note of humor. “Yeah, sorry, this close-up inspired me“, she added.

Aurélien Gaucher