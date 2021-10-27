this incredible scene will introduce a new and mysterious character

Next december must come out Spider-Man: No Way Home, umpteenth film from the MCU that should dominate the box office when it comes out. A new feature film which must come to definitively integrate the notion of Multiverse on the screen, so that non-Disney + subscribers are not lost. A film in which should find a character “new and mysterious” if we believe the last words of Tom Holland.

young actor, great career

Fans know that Tom Holland doesn’t have his tongue in his pocket, so much so that Marvel’s big bosses are forced to make special arrangements for him. For the sake of promoting the film, the American actor continues to interview, however, trying to keep his old demons asleep. Recently, Holland was invited to speak in columns in the famous Empire magazine.

The opportunity for the interpreter of the spider-man on the screen to return to the most spectacular scenes of his career, from his real introduction into the MCU in Captain America: Civil War on the tarmac of an airport to his clashes with Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In a few weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in our theaters. A production stamped Marvel which must also contain its share of memorable, even epic scenes.





a new character

But if we are to believe Tom Holland, whose words are sometimes slightly lacking in nuance, Spider-Man: No Way Home would contain “one of the coolest scenes he has ever shot”. A scene in which there would be a still unseen character, of which he is obviously not authorized to speak.

“It’s four people sitting at a table having a conversation about what it’s like to be a superhero, and it was amazing.“Holland tells Empire.”The other day we watched the scene, my brother and I, and our jaws were on the floor“.

Speculation is rife as to the identity of this mysterious character. Especially since Spider-Man: No Way Home is surrounded by rumors even before its announcement. A film that should see the return of the other two Spider-Man from Hollywood cinema, embodied respectively by Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield. Although their presence has not yet been confirmed by the first images of the film, leaked photos, they suggest the opposite.

However, Marvel will not sell the wick until the release of its year-end event movie. A new feature film that should easily achieve one of the best scores of the year, in a year 2021 also hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Marvel is increasing the number of appearances in our dark rooms with Black widow in July, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September and The Eternals next month. Despite this strong presence, it looks like House of Ideas plans need some tweaking, with Marvel recently announcing a full postponement in its release schedule.