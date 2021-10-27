More

    This Instagram star ignites the internet after taking a sexy break in front of her father’s coffin

    Technology


    An influencer has become the target of fierce criticism after she shared a series of photos she poses in front of her father’s coffin.

    Jayne Rivera, resident of Miami, Florida, has gained popularity through her publications on fashion, travel and swimwear.

    @babyjayneeee

    #fyp

    bills – hayden’s side chick

    Last week, she revealed on Instagram that her father, a former military man, had passed away.

    Then in another post published on Monday, the influencer uploaded several photos of her posing in front of her father’s coffin.

    jayne_rivera1_6178fe0548976.jpg

    “The butterfly has flown away. Rip Papi, you were my best friend. A life well lived ”, she wrote in this message which aroused the anger of Internet users who cry out at the indecency of the clichés.

    In the photos, the young woman poses standing in front of the open coffin, sometimes smiling in front of the camera, sometimes looking away to be in profile.


    jayne_rivera_2_6178fe2e34933.jpg

    “Disrespectful”, “disgusting”, “completely sick” … Negative comments have rocketed by the thousands.

    Jayne Rivera, who has 84,800 Instagram followers and 307,300 TikTok followers, has already lost some of her fans following this gruesome photoshoot.

    “Jayne, delete these photos, apologize for your lack of discretion or I will stop following you and I hope others will do the same,” wrote one furious fan.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFoot OM – OM: Leipzig is embedded in the Boubacar Kamara file!
    Next articleKoh-Lanta: Alix scolded for his attitude towards Clémence

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC