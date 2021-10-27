This Instagram star ignites the internet after taking a sexy break in front of her father’s coffin

An influencer has become the target of fierce criticism after she shared a series of photos she poses in front of her father’s coffin.

Jayne Rivera, resident of Miami, Florida, has gained popularity through her publications on fashion, travel and swimwear.

Last week, she revealed on Instagram that her father, a former military man, had passed away.

Then in another post published on Monday, the influencer uploaded several photos of her posing in front of her father’s coffin.

“The butterfly has flown away. Rip Papi, you were my best friend. A life well lived ”, she wrote in this message which aroused the anger of Internet users who cry out at the indecency of the clichés.

In the photos, the young woman poses standing in front of the open coffin, sometimes smiling in front of the camera, sometimes looking away to be in profile.





“Disrespectful”, “disgusting”, “completely sick” … Negative comments have rocketed by the thousands.

Jayne Rivera, who has 84,800 Instagram followers and 307,300 TikTok followers, has already lost some of her fans following this gruesome photoshoot.

“Jayne, delete these photos, apologize for your lack of discretion or I will stop following you and I hope others will do the same,” wrote one furious fan.