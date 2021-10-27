this streamer pushes a huge rant against the platform

The number one platform for streamers around the world, Twitch brings together millions of fans of video games and other content on one platform, to follow and interact with their favorite streamers live. But if this description seems idyllic on paper, we know that all is not rosy in the wonderful world of streaming. And if several big figures of the platform have already expressed their dissatisfaction following the decisions taken (banners in mind), it is necessarily much more complicated for the smallest streamers to be heard.

When Twitch refuses to pay its streamers

One small streamer in particular, Sohba, decided to complain about Twitch’s treatment through a series of tweets. Affiliated with the platform since summer 2020, it has some 5,000 subscribers and mainly plays live competitive multiplayer games, Valuing on your mind. But recently, due to the detection by the platform of “suspicious activity”, it refuses to pay him its income:

I’m an extremely patient person. However, this is a business. There are people who might actually need this money to survive. When it comes to money, you should take this much more seriously than automated responses. Hire more twitch support staff. Do something please. October 25, 2021

Twitch is suspending my payments due to suspicious activity, but won’t allow me to verify my account information / lift the suspension. I’m running around in circles trying to contact Twitch tech support, but haven’t received a response. Are you just going to ignore the problem until it goes away? Sohba

Between solidarity and discouragement

If poor Sohba seems totally demoralized, at least she can count on the support of several other small streamers, who have experienced the same problem or simply wish to show solidarity, and who above all do not have the right to certain privileges. And when some decide not to get too wet, others are openly more critical of Twitch, denouncing in particular a service “more and more disconnected from its creators” and unable to help them solve their problems. And it is not Sohba who will say the opposite:





How can you say you are investigating the issue, but then say the case is closed. There is no other indication that you are doing anything on your end. You're only non-automated response was to tell me to submit yet another ticket to twitch support LOL. pic.twitter.com/9BWE1KI5Dk October 25, 2021

How do you say you are investigating the problem and then say the matter is closed. There is no indication that you are doing anything on your end. Your only response that wasn’t automatic was to tell me to submit another ticket to Twitch Support, LOL. Sohba

Obviously more and more annoyed, she ended up going straight to the point by stressing that this is her job within a company, the job of streamer being to be taken seriously. Suffice to say that working for a company that does not pay you a salary in exchange, it gets on your nerves, although some are not likely to be affected by these money problems.

Unfortunately for the young woman, her little Twitter thread barely exceeded 500 likes and did not even pass the 100 retweets mark. Little chance, therefore, that Twitch dwells long on his case …