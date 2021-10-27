More

    this text from Mauro Icardi to Wanda Nara that changed everything

    It’s incredible how everything about the sulphurous relationship between Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara can be found in the people media! Even the famous text message sent by the PSG striker to his wife, which changed everything. Before that, Argentina wanted to divorce and never see her partner again. Afterwards, she decided to make peace and meet him in Paris with his children. What could he have said to her? Wanda Nara’s great friend, Yanina Latorre, presenter of the show Los Ángeles de la Mañana, revealed it:

    “I’m disgusted that you threw it all out to the press. Once again, I showed you things like I told you, I never lied to you or made up anything. I just did something. an asshole mistake. There you have in your hands everything that has been our dreams of eight years. We have everything that we planned to do. I hope you will benefit from it. You are very wrong, and you just don’t realize it. All you want is a divorce. I hope you like it. I’m not a shitty person. I’m a good person and I gave myself completely to you from the day we started. I am a great father. I lay down my life for my daughters. I am a great stepfather. From minute zero, I gave my life for the children to make them happy. “

    Icardi’s text that changed everything

    In the midst of a crisis with Wanda Nara, Mauro Icardi sent a long text to his wife in which he told her again that she was wrong on his account. But also how sad he was to see his private life sprawled out in the newspapers.

