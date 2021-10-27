this very disturbing testimony on the situation of Sergio Ramos!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

Yesterday, during the publication of his medical point, the PSG wanted to be reassuring concerning Sergio Ramos affirming that “continuous resumption with the group could be considered in the course of next week“, thus being able to hope for a return to competition within a fortnight. However, according to the information from the Cadena SER, we would be far from the optimism displayed.

Ramos affected?

According to information from the Spanish media, the former Real Madrid captain is said to be completely disheartened by his physical problems. Anton Meana, journalist therefore for Cadena SER, gave an update on the El Larguero program: “The concern is maximum because Ramos’ situation is not getting better, and because he is discouraged. A return on November 20 (after the international break, for the PSG match against Nantes) already seems ambitious to me“.

He then concluded with an uneasy message: “It affects Ramos a little mentally because he has always been able to control his body and there it is beyond him. Sergio Ramos is not doing well, PSG know it“. Worse, the stake would not be to know when he could start, but if he can play regularly. It remains to be seen who is telling the truth between the Iberian media and PSG itself. To be continued.



