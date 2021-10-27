those photos that led to terrible dramas

Selfies to the death … A study by the Spanish Foundation iO, which has just been published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, reveals that at least 379 people have died worldwide while taking a selfie a selfie since 2008. C India has the most “killfies”, pushing the government to establish selfie-free zones. Here is a look back at some emblematic dramas of this phenomenon.

16 people electrocuted by lightning On July 12 in India, in the state of Rajasthan, 16 people were struck by lightning while trying to take selfies during a thunderstorm, on top of a tower of Amber Fort, a tourist attraction in the city. In India, lightning kills around 2,000 people every year.

An influencer falling from 5m “Dream as if you were going to live forever, and live as if you were going to die today”, can we read on Sophia Cheung’s Instagram account. The influencer was known to stage herself in dangerous situations, like this photo in which she seems to hang from the end of a cliff and hold on by the sheer strength of her arms. His Instagram account is followed by more than 43,000 subscribers. In July, while hiking in Ha Pak Lai, a wetland surrounded by mountains, in the Yuen Long district of Hong Kong, Sophia Cheung lost her footing when she slipped on a rock and fell nearly 5 meters as she tried to take a selfie. Supported by the emergency services, she succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance which took her to the hospital. She was 32 years old.



A boat capsizes, at least seven dead On May 16, at least seven Indonesians drowned when an overloaded boat capsized in a water reservoir on the island of Java because tourists on board wanted to take a selfie, police said on Sunday (May 16). Indonesian. Eleven people were rescued but seven perished. The accident happened when the 20 passengers suddenly all stood on one side of the boat to take a group photo, Java Police Chief Ahmad Lutfi said.

The Chinese billionaire carried away by his momentum In July 2018, Wang Jian, 57, founder and boss of the Chinese conglomerate HNA, decided to have his picture taken in the village of Bonnieux (Vaucluse). He climbs up a parapet to have the magnificent local landscape in the background. After gaining momentum, he manages to climb to the top of the stone wall. He probably couldn’t imagine the height of the void on the other side. When he puts his feet on the wall, he fails to stabilize himself. Carried away by his momentum, he finally falls on the other side. Stunned witnesses witness the drama. Legs and pelvis broken, Wang Jian died barely ten minutes after his fall. On the spot, the emergency services could do nothing to save him.

Three young people caught by a train In 2019, three Indian teenagers were struck by a train while photographing themselves on a railroad tracks in Panipat, in the northern state of Haryana. A fourth youth managed to escape the train by jumping off the rails. “The victims were busy taking selfies. When they saw an approaching train, they jumped onto a second track without realizing that another train was coming on that track,” a spokesperson for the police. “One of them managed to jump across the track and was killed.”