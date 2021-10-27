thousands of people defy the state of emergency

In Guayaquil, Ecuador, demonstrators oppose the economic policies of President Guillermo Lasso on October 26, 2021. VICENTE GAIBOR DEL PINO / REUTERS

A few thousand people marched on Tuesday, October 26, in Quito and roadblocks were erected in several provinces of Ecuador at the call of indigenous organizations to denounce the government’s economic policy, despite the state of emergency decreed for fight against insecurity.

In the capital, the demonstration organized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), trade unionists and students brought together 1,500 people, according to police colonel César Zapata.

“I came for my three children who have been unemployed since last year. They help me eat and we are all in pain, we are desperate ”, 58-year-old housewife Maria Elena Ponce told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

At the end of the afternoon, clashes erupted not far from the presidency between the police and a few dozen demonstrators who threw stones. The police, deployed in large numbers, responded by firing tear gas.

Police also used tear gas to disperse demonstrators who were blocking roads on the outskirts of the capital. At least 18 people have been arrested, authorities said. A protester was injured, AFP noted.

Since morning, barricades have been erected on roads in at least five of the country’s twenty-four provinces, including that of the capital, according to the national emergency operational center.





Call for a freeze on fuel prices

In the central Andes region, a dam was erected at the entrance to Zumbahua, a predominantly indigenous town located 165 km from Quito. Protesters banned the passage with blocks of stone and set tires on fire, AFP noted.

“We have made this call to reject whatever the national government imposes. He does not accept the proposals, the dialogue of social organizations, indigenous organizations ”, denounced to AFP Julio César Pilalumbo, community leader in Zumbahua.

The blocking actions are aimed in particular at pushing the conservative president, Guillermo Lasso, to reverse the announced 12% increase in fuel prices.

The government must “Freeze fuel prices at $ 1.5 for diesel and $ 2 for gasoline”, claimed Leonidas Iza, the president of Conaie, in an interview with AFP.

“The paralysis represents economic losses for small businesses, which are the livelihood of thousands of Ecuadorian families and households. Say no to the strike for the reactivation and prosperity of the whole country ”, reacted the President of the Republic on Twitter.

An explosive climate

The call for mobilization comes in an already explosive climate in the country of 17.7 million inhabitants, of which 7.4% are indigenous: insecurity is on the rise due to the gang war for control of the juicy market cocaine, and the economy is struggling to recover from the consequences of the Covid-19 epidemic. Poverty affects around 47% of the population.

The price of fuel is a frequent subject of contention between Ecuadorian governments and indigenous groups. In 2019, Conaie forced President Lenin Moreno (2017-2021) to backtrack on the total abolition of public fuel subsidies. Twelve days of violent protests resulted in 11 deaths.

Tuesday’s protests took place within the framework of a sixty-day state of emergency decreed by the government to allow an effective fight against violence linked to drug trafficking, which mobilizes the army in the streets to support the police in its operations.

Nestled between Colombia and Peru, Ecuador is a narcotrafficking hub due to its permeable borders, dollar-dependent economy and major export seaports.

