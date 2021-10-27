to improve its image and be more inclusive, Blizzard takes a radical decision

Blizzard has been battling internally for several months to make its offices more inclusive. An initiative forced by the arrival of a complaint accusing certain employees, renowned or not, of sexual harassment and touching. Changes that have also been made to many of Blizzard’s games. A long and winding path which becomes the priority of the studio, which has just made a radical decision to be diverted as little as possible.

a radical decision

Between the changes made internally, with the departures of several employees, and the changes made to its flagship games such as World of warcraft and Overwatch, Blizzard is keen to revive its tuning studio crest, an image tarnished by years of controversial updates, microtransaction additions and a toxic corporate culture. The studio is now trying to make up for lost time by smoothing out any identity that could be considered disturbing as much as possible.

Changes overnight that sometimes displease players, who gradually see their flagship games emptied of details that have made them successful. Formal problems that do not necessarily deserve as much attention, the priorities being elsewhere. With that in mind, here is Blizzard just made a radical decision: that of canceling BlizzCon. An event supposed to take place in early 2022, which will ultimately not see the light of day. In a statement posted on its forums, as usual, Blizzard explained its decision:

“To the Blizzard community, We’ve decided to take a step back and take a break from planning the previously announced BlizzConline event slated for early next year. It was a difficult decision for all of us to make, but it is the right one.

Any BlizzCon event requires the commitment of each of us, a company-wide effort, fueled by our desire to share what we create with the community we love so much. Right now, we believe that the energy needed to organize such an event should be devoted to supporting our teams and advancing the development of our games and experiences. In addition, we would also like to take the time to reimagine what BlizzCon could look like in the future. The first BlizzCon was 16 years ago, and so much has changed since then, including the myriad ways players and communities can come together and feel like they’re part of something bigger. No matter how the event looks in the future, we also need to make sure it is as safe, welcoming and inclusive as possible. We are committed to constantly communicating with our players, and we believe BlizzCon will play an important role in this area in the future. We can’t wait to see what we do with this event when we revisit it in the future. One more thing we wanted to make clear: Even though we aren’t hosting BlizzConline in February, we will still be making announcements and updates for our games. We are proud of our teams and the progress they have made in our games. We have lots of exciting news and releases to share with you. You will continue to hear about it through our franchise channels, and the talented people on the BlizzCon team will help support these efforts. We will miss you, but don’t worry. We’ll be back together soon. “

Another hard blow for Blizzard, which had already canceled its BlizzCon 2021 due to coronavirus, inviting fans to meet in early 2022 for a global event. Ultimately, the American studio will have decided otherwise, preferring to focus its forces on causes considered more important, “the energy needed to organize such an event must be devoted to supporting teams and advancing the development of games and experiences“. This cancellation timing is all the more interesting as this October 26 marks the day of the name change of McCree, the gunslinger ofOverwatch, now renamed Cole Cassidy. Regardless, Blizzard still has a long way to go in winning back the trust of fans and the industry.