Tomorrow is ours (spoilers): will Samuel cheat on Alma with Victoire?

On October 28 in Tomorrow belongs to us (TF1, 7:10 p.m.), Anna suffers the consequences of her affair with Jim, Raphaëlle surprises Alex and Chloe and Alma notes the complicity of Samuel and Victoire …

In the episode of Thursday, October 28, 2021 of Tomorrow belongs to us, after his violent argument with Marjorie, Jim cleans their apartment ransacked following their altercation. He is injured and is bleeding a little. In parallel, Karim (Samy Gharbi) informs Anna (Maud Baecker) that Marjorie filed a handrail against her. She repeats to her ex that she did not sleep with Jim. He doesn’t care, he just came to warn her that there will be no prosecution against her. Anna leaves a message for Marjorie and asks her to stop picking on her. She then finds Flora (Anne Caillon) in the hospital, she reveals to her that faced with the scandal of her affair with Jim, she must suspend her. Anna is annoyed. She meets Jim and tells him about everything Marjorie did to ruin his life. The reporter assures her that he has spoken to Marjorie and that she is now calm. Anna doubts it and leaves very upset. She takes refuge in the Spoon and confides in Bart (Hector Langevin), she is totally lost. At the police station, Sarah (Camille Genau) receives a phone call, it’s a cry for help. It would be Marjorie in great distress! The cop rushes over to her house. There is no one left but she finds bloodstains very disturbing. For his part, Jim phones Anna, he promises her that Marjorie has understood and that she will no longer be a problem. He hopes it will give their early history a chance …

Judith (Alice Varéla) reminds her parents that they all have dinner together that evening, with Xavier (Charles Lelaure), Raphaelle (Jennifer Lauret), etc … Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin) and Alex (Alexandre Brasseur) are embarrassed, they realize they’re going to have to be extra careful to hide their affair. During lunch, Raphaëlle observes Chloé and Alex, she notes their complicity. Picking up something under the table, she sees the exes holding hands! She didn’t say anything. Shortly after, the lawyer surprises them again for a moment of complicity.

Alma notices the coming together of Victoire and Samuel in Tomorrow belongs to us

Victoire (Solène Hébert) is still traumatized by the transplant she underwent. She feels that part of her body no longer belongs to her. She also says she feels repulsive because of her scar. Samuel (Axel Kiener) listens to her and consoles her, he tells her that she is beautiful, with or without this mark, by putting his hand on her leg… Alma (Camille de Pazzis) arrives at that moment and understands that she is interrupting them. Samuel must leave the hospital and Alma takes over to reassure Victoire. She tells him about her battle with breast cancer and how Samuel helped her regain her self-confidence. Alma wished the doctor to find someone like Samuel who would do the same with her … Victoire has lunch with Sandrine (Juliette Tresanini) at the Spoon. Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio) announces to the latter that she is giving her back her apartment, Victoire jumps at the chance to get it back, even if Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui) lives on the same floor. During her discussion with Sandrine, the doctor thinks that she will have to draw a line on her sex life because no man will want her … To test this theory, she decides to sleep soon with a stranger to see if he feels desire for her or not, despite her scar. She registers on an application and does not take long to find a “guinea pig”. To be continued in Tomorrow belongs to us …

