Tonya Kinzinger Responds to Janet and Becker’s Marriage Annulment and the ‘Big Bang’ Her Character Receives

After many twists and turns in Such a great sun, the inevitable would seem to have happened with the annulment of Becker and Janet’s marriage. What happened?
After having spun the perfect love for months, Commissioner Clément Becker (Yvon Back) and the head of nurses, Janet (Tonya Kinzinger), finally decided to take the fateful step: on an astonishing misunderstanding, the lovebirds decided to get married. For several weeks now, Such a great sun thus lives to the rhythm of the preparations for this marriage. Not without pitfalls since, in parallel, Becker faces the return of his former best friend Tristan, played by Alain Bouzigues, known to fans of Cafe Camera, following a murder at the Opéra de Montpellier (whose author is now known). To make matters worse, Claudine, Becker’s ex-wife played by Catherine Wilkening, represents Tristan in the investigation led by Clément.
Becker abandons Janet at the altar in Such a great sun
We knew this fragile marriage project, Clément having more the head to get his hands on Tristan than to get involved in his future union. His relationship with Claudine, which first showed itself “tease“towards him, including in front of Janet, finished putting the final blow to his motivation since one evening, the two former spouses gave the cover without Janet knowing anything about it. In an extract revealed on the site of ‘Such a great sun, we are therefore not surprised to discover Janet at the town hall, dressed in her pretty wedding dress, bouquet in hand and surrounded by their two families, realizing that Clément will never come to join her to say “yes” to him. EShe is then forced to cancel the marriage, in a great moment of solitude.
Will the Becker-Janet couple survive such an event in Such a great sun ?
What could have happened that Clément did not come to his own wedding? What is certain is that Janet’s feelings will not come out unscathed. Tonya Kinzinger, his interpreter, confided in Télé-Loisirs about the ordeal that his character is going through: “It’s a big hit that Janet takes. She wonders, ‘Does he really want to marry me? Am I important enough in his eyes? “We learn later, of course, that there were extreme and vital circumstances which mean that Clément could not make it to the wedding.” The actress confirms in any case that it will be difficult for Janet to reinvest in her relationship. What are these circumstances? Is the cancellation final? These unanswered questions are likely to make us tremble with impatience in the episodes to come, just like Ludo’s romance with a new character.