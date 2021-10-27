More

    Tori Spelling “trapped” and “miserable” in her marriage: divorce is inevitable

    What’s going on between Tori Spelling and her husband? The American actress seems to be unhappy in her relationship with Dean McDermott, her longtime companion and the father of her children. According to a new report from an anonymous source, the American actress feels “trapped “, “locked up“in her marriage and would now like to “ask for a divorce“.

    Married since 2006, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are parents of five children: Liam (14), Stella (13), Hattie (9), Finn (9) and Beau (4). Their impending separation is said to be prompted by a recent argument, in which Dean McDermott disappeared for two days, which inevitably spawned further litigation.


    Based on information from Page Six dated October 25, 2021, he would have threatened to obtain a beautiful alimony of their hypothetical divorce. However, Tori Spelling and her husband had signed a marriage contract before saying “yes”, which notably prevents Dean McDermott from receiving a sum of money from their breakup. However, the actress recently learned that her husband has the right to initiate legal proceedings for alimony. This is where Tori Spelling would have “freak out”. She was notably photographed near a law firm, a notebook in her hand with the words: “custody”, “pension” and “property”.

    Feeling “wretched” with her husband, Tori Spelling strives to stay “for kids“The proof with a recent trip to Disneyland. Their children have” no idea “of what is really going on in their home.”Money is a problem and always has beenAnother anonymous source continued. The former star of the series Beverly Hills, 90210 feels “trapped“in her relationship. Another sign that does not deceive: neither the actress nor her husband have been seen with their wedding ring in recent weeks …


