Tori Spelling “trapped” in her marriage: children and money would keep her going

Despite the obvious tensions with Dean McDermott, Tori Spelling does not want a divorce. The broke actress cannot afford it and wants to protect their five children.

Nothing is going well between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. Married since 2006, the two actors are on the verge of divorce for good. In any case, this is what one of their relatives affirms in the columns ofUs Weekly. According to him, the former star of Beverly Hills “wants a divorce, but she feels trapped right now”. Under tension, the parents of five children have even come to blows after the actor “has disappeared” during many days. On the verge of breaking up, Tori Spelling would stay married only for the good “of his children”, according to this source. But also for the money. “Money is a problem and it has always been a problem for them”, she continued, adding that this was one of the reasons why the actress “feels trapped” in his union.

New revelations fueling separation rumors that have surrounded the couple for weeks. On October 18, Tori Spelling was seen outside the office of a lawyer in Los Angeles holding a yellow notepad under her arm with the words scribbled “guard”, “pension” and “active”. Days later, a source claimed that the two “do not get along and that, for a long time”. According to her, the actress simply does “not trust” to her husband, since he publicly admitted to having an affair in 2013. And if she doesn’t want to talk about the tensions, Dean McDermott has briefly touched on them: “I’m not answering anymore, you know. It’s just weird that people need to know. Why do you need to know that?”

Tori Spelling, too broke to divorce?

Earlier this year, Tori Spelling To revealed that she and her husband slept in different rooms. “Right now my children and my dogs are sleeping in my bed”, she explained, adding that Dean McDermott was sleeping “in another room”. Despite their strained relationship, they try to pick up the pieces, especially for their children. So a few days ago, they brought their toddlers for a day to Disneyland … where they didn’t let go a single smile and weren’t wearing their wedding rings. What astonish their loved ones, “surprised that a divorce did not take place years ago” : “Tori and Dean are totally stuck together right now. Neither can afford to go to divorce. They have five kids and a ton of pets. Their house is still a disaster, c ‘is just a total mess “.

