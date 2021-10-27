torrents of water invade the streets of Catania

The second city of Sicily was hit on Tuesday, October 26, by violent precipitation. Catania found itself submerged in the waters and its streets were turned into torrents. Videos shared on social networks show in particular the unrecognizable city center.

Spaventose immagini da #Catania e parte della #Sicilia, colpitis da a ‘#alluvione senza precedenti.

Scene che fanno male al cuore: ogni anno parliamo del #maltempo senza fare nulla per contrastare il cambiamento climatico. Agiamo invece di piangere quando succedono queste cose !! pic.twitter.com/mlGox6qgVj – Myrta Merlino (@myrtamerlino) October 26, 2021

“The historic center of Catania has disappeared under the force of the water”, so the title Corriere della Sera (in Italian). The current was so strong on Tuesday that cars were swept away.

The intense piogge che si stanno riversando su #Catania hanno trasformato the strade della città, e in particolare la centralissima via Etnea, in un fiume in piena. Un uomo è morto a Gravina di Catania, annegato nel fiume in piena creato dal #nubifragio https://t.co/FtDwoTwptI pic.twitter.com/5xRCnQA95m

– Sky tg24 (@ SkyTG24) October 26, 2021

At least one amphibious vehicle has been seen in the streets of Catania.

“Our city is experiencing a dramatic situation linked to the weather conditions which afflict the entire eastern part of Sicily”, said the mayor of Catania Salvo Pogliese. “I urge all people not to leave their homes, except in an emergency”, he added.

The city councilor also ordered the “immediate closure” of all commercial activities “except pharmacies, food and basic necessities”.

Garibaldi hospital was also flooded, forcing staff to evacuate the premises.

Mentre nell’Ospedale Garibaldi di Catania … pic.twitter.com/b6eZeG0Sa2 – walter fichera (@j_gufo) October 26, 2021

The Ilmeteo.it site (in Italian) explained that parts of Sicily and Calabria were affected by a tropical-type cyclone, called medicane. He said the sea was unusually warm: 8 ° C warmer than the average for this time of year.

According to the Italian government, the peak of the storm is expected to be reached between Thursday and Friday. According to several Italian media, at least two people died. This provisional balance sheet could be revised upwards.