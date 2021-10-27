More

    torrents of water invade the streets of Catania

    NewsWorld


    The second city of Sicily was hit on Tuesday, October 26, by violent precipitation. Catania found itself submerged in the waters and its streets were turned into torrents. Videos shared on social networks show in particular the unrecognizable city center.

    “The historic center of Catania has disappeared under the force of the water”, so the title Corriere della Sera (in Italian). The current was so strong on Tuesday that cars were swept away.

    At least one amphibious vehicle has been seen in the streets of Catania.

    “Our city is experiencing a dramatic situation linked to the weather conditions which afflict the entire eastern part of Sicily”, said the mayor of Catania Salvo Pogliese. “I urge all people not to leave their homes, except in an emergency”, he added.

    The city councilor also ordered the “immediate closure” of all commercial activities “except pharmacies, food and basic necessities”.

    Garibaldi hospital was also flooded, forcing staff to evacuate the premises.

    The Ilmeteo.it site (in Italian) explained that parts of Sicily and Calabria were affected by a tropical-type cyclone, called medicane. He said the sea was unusually warm: 8 ° C warmer than the average for this time of year.

    According to the Italian government, the peak of the storm is expected to be reached between Thursday and Friday. According to several Italian media, at least two people died. This provisional balance sheet could be revised upwards.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe lighting designer of the film Rust reveals the last photo taken on the set before the drama
    Next articleA small town in the Cher sells a house for one euro in turn

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC