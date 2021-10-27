TPMP: a prostitute questions the aggression of PSG player Ander Herrera in Bois de Boulogne

Following the revelations on the assault of PSG player Ander Herrera in the Bois de Boulogne, Cyril Hanouna welcomed Samantha, a prostitute working there, to hear his version of the facts Wednesday, October 27, 2021 in TPMP.

Among the information that caused the greatest buzz on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, we can notably mention the assault of a Paris Saint Germain player in the Bois de Boulogne. In fact, Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera is said to have made himself steal 200 euros by a prostitute whose services he would not have requested, before filing a complaint. In fact, the sex worker allegedly took advantage of the footballer being stopped at a red light to get into his car, in order to steal his personal effects. In the end, Ander Herrera would have agreed with the prostitute to drop it off at a specific location and give it 200 euros, to prevent her from stealing her things.

That same evening, Cyril Hanouna decided to return to this story at length in Do not touch My TVon C8. On this occasion, the host had invited to his tray the former policeman Bruno Pomart, so that he gives more details on the official version, but also a prostitute named Samantha, so she can tell her side of the story. Officiating for 26 years now in the Bois de Boulogne, the sex worker was first of all questioned by Cyril Hanouna about his profession, before discussing the case of Ander Herrera. And the least we can say is that Samantha absolutely does not believe the authorities’ version relayed in the press.

Samantha on Ander Herrera’s assault by a prostitute: “Maybe he negotiated a pass with the girl”

The sex worker notably highlighted the model of the car that the PSG player was driving at the time of the facts. “This class is automatic central locking“, she said, questioning the fact that someone could have entered Ander Herrera’s vehicle against his will.”No prostitute works near a fire“, she then revealed,”because it can cause accidents or pilings“.”We do not stand alongside traffic lights or at crossroads, we try to withdraw, at least 20 meters away, the time people can stopSamantha added. The sex worker then indicated that, according to her, the Parisian player “maybe negotiated a pass with the girl“. “He did the ‘kéké’ kind, ‘I am a footballer, I earn money, I am full of money’. He gave her a 50-dollar bill, but he must have opened the wallet, and it happened what had to happen I think“, explained the prostitute, who”don’t want to incriminate anyone“.

