Transfer. Englishman George Ford on his way to the Top 14? Several clubs are interested

Several Top 14 clubs would follow the situation of XV de la Rose opener George Ford. (© Icon Sport)

And if George ford landed in France next summer ? The rumor swells across the Channel, even more since the English opener from Leicester (28 years old; 77 caps) was not selected by Eddie Jones for the fall 2021 tests. The coach of the XV de la Rose, including the style of play was singled out, made a total turn, notably summoning the nugget of Harlequins Marcus Smith.

He has a clause allowing him to leave England

With less than two years of the World Cup in France, this non-selection looks like a real disavowal for Ford. It may be time for the Leicester opener to make some decisions about the rest of his career.

If he is linked to the Tigers until 2023, he has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club to join another team abroad. Recruiters from Top 14, aware of the situation, would be very seriously active around George Ford. Several clubs in France, looking for a top 10, are in the ranks.





Ford to replace Pollard in Top 14?

Among them, Montpellier. Ford is a good target to replace the South African Handré Pollard, at the end of his contract next June and whose salary is staggering. “Pollard’s contract ends at the end of the season and we haven’t made a decision yet, so we’re looking at the forerunner market. We know Ford could be contractually available. He’s a good player, good manager, with a lot of experience, ”told the Daily Mail. Philippe Saint-André, director of rugby for the Hérault club.

Montpellier is also exploring other avenues, such as the one leading to Toulonnais Anthony Belleau. In Top 14, several clubs will have to manage the file of their future n ° 10. Benjamin Urdapilleta is at the end of his contract in Castres, Camille Lopez should leave Clermont for Biarritz, Léo Berdeu is in expectation in Lyon… Ford, he would be spoiled for choice. And he may not have drawn a final line on the national team either. Therefore, a departure abroad is to be excluded.

