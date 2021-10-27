Transfers: Jean-Michel Aulas (OL) “is not sure he will need” to recruit this winter

Olympique Lyonnais “requires“of the Champions League for”accounts” and “to keep the level“of his recruits. Here is what Jean-Michel Aulas explained on Wednesday, the day after the publication of OL Groupe’s financial results, impacted by the Covid. Deprived this season of C1, OL must”to find her“JMA” insisted in a press conference call. The leader reaffirmed on Wednesday the “great ambitionsclub sports this season.

“Even if the results in the league are not what we would like (editor’s note: OL are 9th in the standings), we are not very far from the lead, from the second place, estimated Jean-Michel Aulas, who assured his “absolute trust“in Peter Bosz. We hope to get closer. We still have great ambitions both in the league and in the Europa League. We stupidly lost points (as during the defeat on the wire in Nice 3-2 on Sunday) and we’ll fix it. We lost points because of our lack of discipline, but also by the lack of discipline of the VAR and the referees. “

In the Europa League, OL started with three victories and “focuses on the goal of going as far as possible and why not win it“, wished the president of OL. Jean-Michel Aulas also praised the transfer window”clever“from his club:”a german world champion (Jérôme Boateng), a European champion player with Italy and who won the Champions League with Chelsea (Emerson) “.





We’re pretty sure we’ll be the biggest French investors in the long term

As for the winter transfer window, OL “not sure if you need“to strengthen, even if players leave for the African Cup. He would prepare to replace players if some leave, but does not”no information“on the interest that could arouse the Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta, very visible since the start of the season.”Will we be able to resist offers (for the best elements of the team)? I do not know. We intend to resist, but if the player wants to leave, it is very difficult to resist“, added the boss of Gones.

On the long-term vision, Jean-Michel Aulas was also positive. “We have a business model that allows us to generate resources. At the moment T, we can talk about the ability of others to invest in the market, but in practice, we are pretty sure that we will be the biggest French investors in the long term, because our model is resilient. . I don’t know for how long foreign investors will invest at a loss in clubs“, he concluded.

